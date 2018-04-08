Ted Nugent Compares Democrats To ‘Rabid Coyotes,’ Says ‘Every Time You See One, Shoot One’

Nugent's horrific comments come just weeks after the aging musician and Trump supporter publicly attacked Parkland shooting victims.

In a shocking conversation with right-wing conspiracy theorist and InfoWars host Alex Jones, aging rocker Ted Nugent compared Democrats to “rabid coyotes,” even going so far as to suggest that they should be shot on sight. Nugent’s disturbing thought process and beliefs were revealed during a Friday discussion with Jones, as part of an ongoing topic regarding gun control and the recent push by Democrats for new common-sense gun laws in the wake of several recent school shootings in the United States.

As The Hill reports, Alex Jones asked Ted Nugent why he believed that “liberals” want to ban firearms in the United States. Nugent responded by describing disparaging traits he linked to Democrats and liberals, including that they are “evil,” “scam artists,” and frequently display “dishonesty.” The right-wing rocker, who reached peak success decades ago, added that at least “half of our government” is liberal, not to mention the media and American academia. Ted Nugent began his tirade by telling Jones not to ask “why” liberals want to ban guns, but to consider that people who want to do so have “always been around.”

“Don’t ask why. Just know that evil, dishonesty, and scam artists have always been around and that right now they’re liberal, they’re Democrat, they’re RINOs, they’re Hollywood, they’re fake news, they’re media, they’re academia, and they’re half of our government, at least.”

Nugent, who is an outspoken hunting and 2nd Amendment advocate, as well as a member of the National Rifle Association board, went on to advocate the use of gun violence as a tool to cull liberals, inferring that they are the same as “rabid coyotes” and that they need to be shot “every time you see one.” Ted Nugent suggested that everyone keep their guns close at hand to ensure that they are armed in the event of a liberal encounter.

“There are rabid coyotes running around, you don’t wait till you see one to go get your gun, keep your gun handy. And every time you see one, shoot one.”

Not surprisingly, Nugent’s call for more gun violence in the wake of so many recent gun-related deaths prompted a massive backlash on social media, with Twitter users weighing in on the “Cat Scratch Fever” singer’s most recent controversial and divisive words. Some called for Ted Nugent to be reported to the social media platform for “inciting violence” with his rhetoric.

As his music career and fame have waned in recent years, Ted Nugent has frequently brought attention to his right-wing views with shocking and controversial comments often on conservative-leaning radio shows and podcasts. An outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, Nugent was invited to the White House early in Trump’s tenure, causing an uproar for posing in a disrespectful manner near a portrait of Hillary Clinton.

In recent weeks, Ted Nugent blasted Parkland shooting survivor and common-sense gun control advocate David Hogg on conservative media. As New York Daily News reports, 69-year-old Nugent began his attack on the traumatized teen and his classmates on The Joe Page Show, where he called the Florida school shooting survivors “mushy brained children.” He later doubled-down on his critical commentary by saying that Hogg had been “brainwashed,” adding that the Parkland teen was “consumed with hate,” and “part of the problem, not the solution.”