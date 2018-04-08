Sheree Whitfield Loses Her Peach, Fired From ‘RHOA’ — Kim Zolciak Also Let Go, Says ‘Love B. Scott’

Well, that was a short return.

Sheree Whitfield has reportedly been fired from RHOA, just one season after she was brought back full-time. Whitfield appeared on the long-running reality show for the first four seasons. She then returned as a “friend to the show” for Season 9 before landing a permanent spot for the current season.

Now, Sheree’s time might be up for good. Love B. Scott reports that RHOA’s producers decide whether or not to renew cast members’ contracts after the reunion episodes are filmed. Unfortunately, they have decided not renew Sheree’s contract. The same report states that Kim Zolciak won’t be returning for Season 11 either, but instead of stating she was fired, it just says she hasn’t been asked back. Zolciak didn’t return as a full-time Housewife like Sheree did, so perhaps that’s where the distinction comes from. Everyone else on the cast is expected to return for Season 11 — even Eva Marcille, who has received mixed reactions since she joined the cast during Season 10.

None of the ladies have directly commented on the news of Sheree’s alleged firing, but some of the cast have made some interesting comments and posts.

Porsha Williams posted a tweet that makes you wonder if this news is true or not. Shortly after the news broke, Williams tweeted, “Karma,” alongside a peach emoji. It would make sense for Porsha to be pleased with this news, considering that she and Sheree butted heads quite a bit during Season 10.

Urban Belle Mag captured screenshots that a fan-run RHOA account captured, in which NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore both appeared to throw a little shade toward the alleged former cast members. Kim and Sheree created a formidable alliance with each other and made quite a few enemies during Season 10.

The fan account reposted Porsha’s “karma” tweet and captioned it, “You betta tell us what’s the tea #PorshaWilliams. Who lost their [peach emoji] sis?” The screenshot posted by Urban Belle Mag shows that Porsha liked the post. NeNe Leakes liked it as well, but she also commented.

“Yassssssssss GAWD @porsha4real Smokey and the Bandit tried it…by girls.”

NeNe’s comment suggests that the rumors that Sheree and Kim have been let go are true. Kenya Moore also posted, but appears to have deleted a meme which she captioned, “Karma. You can never win when you’re dirty.”

It’s also possible that the cast is just trying to drum up attention for their reunion episodes, which will air in the coming weeks. Season 10’s ratings fell substantially from Season 9. Desperate times call for desperate measures.