Zayn Malik Deletes All Of His Instagram Pics, And Sparks Speculation

Is Zayn Malik trying to tell us something by wiping his Instagram page clean?

Zayn Malik caused quite a stir on social media on Saturday and ignited fan theories by deleting all of his Instagram photos, according to Teen Vogue. The former One Direction member, who recently split from ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, has remained tight-lipped about the unexpected move on his Twitter page, which is still up and running.

Malik’s decision to wipe his Instagram page clean left millions of his fans anxiously scratching their heads. The former One Direction member, who has an impressive 27.7 million followers on his now-blank Instagram page, might be laying the groundwork for something big.

Some fans are convinced that the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer could be preparing to roll out a new album, while others believe that Malik could be following in Taylor Swift’s footsteps to unveil a new Zayn Malik (the “Blank Space” hitmaker deleted her Instagram pics leading up to the released of her album, Reputation, last year, too).

Other fan theories are floating around his recent split from model Gigi Hadid. Zayn Malik confirmed his breakup from Hadid in a March 13 tweet. The singer wrote that the duo decided to end their “incredibly meaningful, loving, and fun relationship,” and asked his 27.1 million followers on Twitter to “respect this difficult decision and our privacy at this time.” The nearly month-old tweet is still the most recent tweet on Zayn Malik’s Twitter account, which has remained intact despite the unexplained and mysterious overhaul of his Instagram page.

Sophy Ziss of Bustle argued that “heartbroken” Zayn Malik might have deleted his entire Instagram “just so he wouldn’t have to look at photos of himself with his ex,” calling the notion “charming.” But Ziss also didn’t rule out the possibility that the unexplained move could be part of Malik’s social media team’s efforts to roll out advertising for a new album and “a new look.”

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

In the days leading up to Malik’s removal of all of his Instagram snaps, the former One Direction member had been rather active on the social media platform, teasing his dramatic new look. In his most recent Instagram photos, Malik debuted two new tattoos, showed off his newly bleached hair, and then sparked a mixed reaction among fans by showcasing his green hair complemented with green contact lenses, writing in the caption, “Serious tings,” according to Evening Standard.

In her first Instagram snap after announcing her split from Zayn Malik last month, Gigi Hadid shared a photo of herself and her younger sister, Bella Hadid, sitting in the back of a car.

miss u sister ???? A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 20, 2018 at 2:13am PDT

There’s no way of knowing for sure why Zayn Malik deleted his Instagram photos, but some big news could be on the way. Malik has yet to respond to the ongoing speculation surrounding his blank Instagram account.