Kim Kardashian Is Not Going Bald, Despite Tabloid Report [Debunked]

Kim Kardashian is experiencing dramatic hair loss because of years of dying her hair. That’s a claim recently published by The National Enquirer. But celebrity rumor watchdog, Gossip Cop has investigated the claim and found it to be untrue.

According to Gossip Cop, the Enquirer’s alleged source said that Kim’s “hair has become brittle and is falling out in clumps.” The “insider” goes on to say that Kardashian’s hairdresser has told her that if she keeps on using the harsh chemicals on her hair, she will “go bald.” They also claim that Kim is in a tizzy because of the warning because “her hair is her crowning glory.”

But, as Gossip Cop notes, one of Kim’s recent Snapchat videos easily debunks this claim. When the star dyed her hair from platinum blonde to pink, fans accused her of wearing a wig but the reality TV star posted a video in which she pulled at the roots to show that it was indeed her real hair. This, therefore, disproves the claim that she is going bald and shows that her natural strands can withstand the bleach and dye. Mrs. West added that she uses a hair treatment called Olaplex 3 which helps to keep it healthy.

“This is my hair. There is no wig,” she told her millions of fans.

Kim’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton, has also previously said in an interview with E! Online he makes sure to use the right shampoos on his client’s hair to prevent damage. He added that Kim wanted to go pink before she and her sisters went to Japan and that they thought about it for a month before taking the plunge and actually doing it. So, it looks like she really does take the health of her hair seriously so that she doesn’t “go bald” as The National Enquirer claimed.

In addition to the evidence provided by the Snapchat video and the statement from her hairstylist, Gossip Cop asked one of their sources in her camp about the Enquirer story and they maintained that Kim Kardashian is not going bald.

So, the verdict on the story is that Kim will probably be flaunting her enviably long healthy tresses for a long time to come. Don’t expect any, “I’m bald” confessions from her anytime soon.