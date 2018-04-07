Yankees News: CC Sabathia & Brandon Drury Placed On Team’s Disabled List With Injuries

New York is dealing with even more injuries as the season is still young.

The New York Yankees’ season has barely gotten underway, and they’re now dealing with a variety of different injuries to players. Pitcher CC Sabathia and infielder Brandon Drury are the latest NY players that the team is placing on the disabled list. Of those two players, Sabathia recently had to exit a game due to his injury and is expected to have an MRI soon to determine the severity of his injury.

On Friday night, the New York Yankees announced on their Twitter page that CC Sabathia had to leave the team’s game due to “hip soreness” but that he was scheduled to undergo an MRI the same night. In an update on Sabathia’s injury from Bleacher Report, it was noted that the team had placed Sabathia on their 10-day disabled list with a “right hip strain” as the official reason given. The 37-year-old pitcher has been on the DL several times in just the past season.

While Sabathia achieved a decent 2017 with the team, he also dealt with knee and hamstring issues which held him to the second-fewest innings pitched of his career so far. However, he still finished at 14-5 overall with a 3.69 record and was a key part of the team making it as far as they did in the postseason.

That's 4 strikeouts through 2 for Carsten Charles Sabathia! ???????????????? Gardy, Judge, Didi due up! pic.twitter.com/gVa51g2pQI — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 12, 2017

In addition to Sabathia being placed on the disabled list, so was his teammate Brandon Drury. The team gave a Twitter update indicating that the infielder was joining Sabathia on the DL due to “severe migraines” he’s been experiencing. He’ll also be on the 10-day disabled list, just like Sabathia is.

For the 2018 season, Drury has taken 23 at-bats with the Yankees and has produced five hits including one home run and four RBIs. He’s averaged.270 at the plate in the eight games he’s participated in so far. The team brought Drury over in an offseason trade which involved his former squad, the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s already led to the announcers using the “Judge and Drury” nicknames for the two teammates.

You're gonna wanna turn your sound on for this one. pic.twitter.com/WdNRQztrvT — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 1, 2018

The good news for the New York Yankees is that while these two players would be helpful for their roster at the moment, it shouldn’t make or break them. In terms of pitching, there’s Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka and Sonny Gray among others.

Regarding their lineup, it’s been banged up a bit, but the core players, including Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Didi Gregorius are all still healthy at the moment.

As of this report, the New York Yankees (4-4) were in action against the Baltimore Orioles and leading the game 8-3. Despite the recent injury woes, most analysts and fans still believe this could be one of the top contenders for the World Series once the postseason arrives.