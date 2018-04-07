Donald Trump’s Sons Jet To Dubai To Attend Lavish Wedding, Costing Taxpayers Up To $73,000

Travel and security costs for the Trump family are under scrutiny.

Donald Trump’s adult sons jetted to Dubai this week for the lavish wedding of one of their business partners — a trip that will cost taxpayers at least $73,000.

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. took a private jet to the Middle Eastern nation for the wedding Amira Sajwani, the daughter of real estate developer Hussain Sajwani, a man nicknamed “The Donald of Dubai.” As CNN noted, the wedding ceremony is stretched out over several days and will cost American taxpayers at least $73,000 in security costs for the Trump sons to attend.

As CBS News reported, the United States Secret Service is paying to stay at hotels and car services for the trip, which started on March 26 and went through April 8. A spokesperson for the Secret Service said the organization is “conducting a protective operation in the UAE” but did not comment further on the specifics of the trip.

The trip has mixed business and pleasure for Donald Trump’s sons, who spent time visiting the Trump International Golf Club in Dubai. As CBS News noted, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have cut back on their international travel this year compared to 2018.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization gave more details of the plans Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. had for their time in Dubai.

“On this visit, they will be spending time with the Sajwani Family, the incredible developers behind DAMAC properties and will be visiting the team at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai which opened to rave reviews in February 2017,” the spokeswoman told CNN. “Don Jr. & Eric will also be checking in on the progress of the Trump World Golf Club, Dubai, a Tiger Woods design that is currently under construction.”

Yesterday, I was delighted to host my dear friends and business partners @donaldjtrumpjr & @erictrump for a very special occasion in my family’s life. We were celebrating my daughter Amira’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/QOiHLwGaPF — Hussain Sajwani (@HussainSajwani) April 6, 2018

Travel and security costs for Donald Trump and his extended family have come under scrutiny through the first year of his presidency. Trump has taken near-weekly trips to spend weekends at his Trump Organization properties and went golfing more than 100 times, while his wife Melania also racked up security costs in the several months she remained in New York after Donald was first elected.

As the Independent reported last year, the travel costs for the Trump family were so high through the first year that the Secret Service blew through its entire budget. There are 18 people in the Trump family who require security protection and a total of 42 people across the administration, the report noted.