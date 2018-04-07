‘Leave Trump Alone’ – Stormy Daniels ‘Thug Search’ Breaking News About Man Who Threatened Adult Film Star

Michael Avenatti, lawyer for Stormy Daniels, is about to break news regarding the "thug search" for the man who Stormy says threatened her to "leave Trump alone."

Stormy Daniels is preparing to make major news about the man who she claimed threatened her and her baby daughter years ago in a parking lot in Las Vegas prior to attending an exercise class. It was an alleged encounter that left Stormy so shaken and disturbed that the adult film star said she walked into the fitness center fearing that she would drop her baby daughter at the time.

Now Stormy’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, is prepared to make a “major announcement” about the man who allegedly threatened Stormy with harm if she proceeded to speak about her alleged adulterous affair with President Donald Trump. As seen in the below tweet, Avenatti wrote that he is prepared to update the public “in the coming days” concerning the man whom Stephanie Clifford said approached her in 2011 and commanded her to “leave Trump alone.” Michael told the person via his tweet, “You can run but you can’t hide.” He also included hashtags that spoke of the “thug search” having “serious consequences.”

According to Yahoo, Stormy told 60 Minutes’ 22 million viewers that a man approached her seven years ago and issued the threats.

“A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story. And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.'”

Now all these years later, Stormy’s lawyer has teased the public with the coming announcement – although it isn’t clear if the attorney will name an alleged suspect or news about authorities apprehending the man.

That hasn’t stopped Michael’s Twitter followers from publishing their own guesses about who the man might be, with the attorney’s Twitter reply section being filled with photos of suspects from Twitter users.

For his part, President Trump has finally spoken out about the Stormy melee when he answered a reporter’s question on Air Force One on Thursday, after President Trump claimed he knew nothing about his own personal attorney, Michael Cohen, giving Daniels $130,000 in hush money prior to the presidential election, as seen in the above video.