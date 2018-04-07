Show TV accidentally used pictures of Trump and Moon Jae-in as killers who put their maid in a freezer

A Turkish television network, Show TV, has been fined for using photos of Ivanka Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in mistakenly as a “killer couple” on their news broadcast. Trump and Moon were depicted as a couple who killed their maid in Kuwait City. The Turkish television network, Show TV was fined and forced to give an on-air apology to South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the people of South Korea but did not apologize to Ivanka Trump or the United States.

Ivanka Trump And South Korean President Moon Were Depicted As A ‘Killer Couple’

Show TV accidentally used photos from the meeting of South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Ivanka Trump at the Winter Olympics, says RT. The Istanbul-based Turkish television network shared the crime story of a Filipino maid, who was found dead in a freezer at her employer’s apartment in Kuwait City. The millionaire couple accused of the crime was called the “killer couple.” Throughout the story, photos of Ivanka Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in appeared, giving people the impression that Trump and Moon were a couple who were being investigated for a crime.

Ivanka Trump and President Moon had only spent time together in an official capacity in South Korea at the Winter Olympics, and that was the only documented meeting of Moon and Trump.

Turkish Broadcaster claims President Moon Jae-in is a murder suspect and Ivanka Trump is his wife. . . https://t.co/vSgtDrnmYo pic.twitter.com/GHZsJFCnOg — Sedated (@ImSedated) April 5, 2018

People watching the broadcast were shocked and confused to see the photos of Ivanka Trump and President Moon associated with a scandalous murder case. The Korea Times was appalled with the error.

South Koreans Were Offended That Moon And Trump Were Portrayed As Killers

“Apart from depicting the 65-year-old head of state as the prime suspect in the murder, the broadcast featured a picture of Moon with U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, taken during her visit to South Korea. The two were described as a ‘killer couple,’ featuring a ‘millionaire businessman and his wife.'”

Show TV was fined by a Turkish state regulatory agency that monitors radio and television. South Korean expats were angered that they had to report the incident to the regulatory agency and demand action. Seoul then complained to the Foreign Ministry, and a Korean man now living in Turkey said that they deserve an apology, and the Turkish people should understand that. They said it was disrespectful of the South Korean people, Moon, and Trump.

“If their president was falsely described as a murder suspect in other countries, the Turkish people and the government would ask for an apology too.”

For the record, President Moon is married to Kim Jung-Sook, and Ivanka Trump is married to Jared Kushner.

Turkish TV fined for portraying S. Korean president as ‘killer’ & Ivanka Trump as his ‘wife’ https://t.co/X3yBACZ33O — Newsline (@newsline) April 7, 2018

The Foreign Ministry of South Korea, located in Ankara, Turkey issued a statement about the mistake involving the photo of Ivanka Trump and President Moon, according to Korea Times.

Show TV Apologized To President Moon, South Korea, But Not To Ivanka Trump

“We made multiple complaints to the broadcaster through our embassy there immediately after the program was aired. We have also called for assurances to prevent similar accidents from happening.”

The Turkish television network, Show TV then issued a statement apologizing for the error involving Ivanka Trump and President Moon.

“Our news program used the photo of the president falsely. It was an unintentional mistake. We apologize to President Moon and the people of our brotherhood country.”

While the official apology addressed President Moon of South Korea, no apology was extended to Ivanka Trump.