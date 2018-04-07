MLB Trade Rumors: Brandon McCarthy Could Pitch Quality Innings For San Francisco Giants, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Joel Reuter of 'Bleacher Report' said that the San Francisco Giants should pursue a trade for Brandon McCarthy.

It is way too early to talk about trades, but rumors are starting to float because of the recent injuries that hit teams who are looking to win it all this season. The San Francisco Giants are desperate for pitching help after losing two key pitchers heading into the 2018 MLB season.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report named the Giants among the teams who should consider making early trades this season. Reuter said that if the Giants are determined to improve their pitching depth, they should go after Atlanta Braves starter Brandon McCarthy.

The Giants, who started the season with a 3-3 card, are without Madison Bumgarner and Jeff Samardzija. Samardzija is dealing with a strained pectoral muscle, but will likely return to action next week, according to CBS Sports. On the other hand, Bumgarner could be out until early June because of a broken left pinkie, according to SFGate.

To address their need for a starter while waiting for Bumgarner, and to improve their rotation depth, Reuter said that the Giants should look to trade for McCarthy. Reuter believes that a healthy McCarthy could provide quality innings for San Francisco this season.

Scott Cunningham / Getty Images

McCarthy was traded to the Braves in the offseason after spending the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He earned a spot in Atlanta’s rotation after a strong showing in spring training. In his first two starts this season, the 34-year-old went 2-0 with a 3.97 ERA and nine strikeouts in 11.1 innings.

While McCarthy looked strong in their wins over the Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies, Reuter said that Atlanta might use the 13-year veteran as a trade chip to get prospects in return and to give young starters a chance to shine in the majors.

Reuter is convinced that trading for McCarthy makes a lot of sense for the Giants. However, acquiring the California native would be easier said than done because the Giants do not have a lot of cap space. One possible solution for them is to convince the Braves to take a player in a potential trade along with a mid-level prospect.

Reuter said that the Giants should find a way to facilitate the trade because it would give them a cheap source of useful innings this season. The right hander had a relatively strong season with the Dodgers last year, posting a 6-4 record in 16 starts with a 3.98 ERA and 72 strikeouts.