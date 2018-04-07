Stefano Gabbana And Domenico Dolce Say Dolce & Gabbana Brand Will Die With Them

In 1985, Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce founded their high-end fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana, and have since experienced the type of success that has made their brand a true powerhouse in the industry. Over the years, there have been a number of controversies for the designers, including their own outspoken views on issues surrounding LGBT+ rights. However, Dolce & Gabbana has continued to be at the top of the fashion industry with many people vying to take over the brand in the future.

While there may be people out there interested in a takeover of the high-end fashion line, according to the Daily Mail, Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce have made it clear that this will never happen. In a new interview, one half of the famous brand’s founders, Dolce, explained that neither of them “want a Japanese designer to start designing Dolce & Gabbana.” Instead, he insisted that once they are dead, they are dead, and this includes their fashion brand.

Since Dolce & Gabbana was first founded in 1985, the men behind the fashion house have had many takeover bids sent their way, all of which they have rejected. While the two men were are one point a couple, they split in 2005 and continue to work together, and it was at the time that they broke up that they realized, “it was better to divide up everything.”

Childless gay fashion designers D&G say their brand will die with them https://t.co/1C282EHSnz — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 7, 2018

According to Stefano Gabbana, when they split up, they realized that if something were to ever happen, the other would end up having to either deal with everything on their own or work with someone who was not already part of the fashion industry. He said they believe that this could, in turn, ruin the business. This led to the pair creating a trust that Gabbana said “neither of us can touch.”

Rather than allow their brand to be destroyed by someone who is not part of the industry, to begin with, or have an upcoming fashion designer takeover the Dolce & Gabbana name, the designers have decided that they would rather have the company “cease to exist.” As Domenico Dolce explained, he feels that, “one can have a lot of money but if you are not free, what do you do with it?.”

With no children to pass their brand on to, and no desire for another company or designer to take over their name, Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce have made it clear that they would rather have their brand die with them than to see it destroyed or changed in some way.