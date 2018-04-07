‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: JT Dead – Ladies Night Turns Murderous In Genoa City

Next week on 'Y&R' JT winds up taking a dirt nap after he attacks his ex-wife Victoria!

The Young and the Restless spoilers from a new CBS daytime promo reveal a stunning end to JT Hellstrom and permanent exit for Thad Luckinbill. Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and a few other ladies put down the Genoa City bad guy in a spectacular finale that means JT is gone for good. Here’s what to expect next week when JT meets his maker in a spectacular fashion.

Victoria Dumps JT, He Flips Out

In the new Y&R spoilers promo from CBS, JT bickers with Victoria. She rips the engagement ring off her finger and shouts, “You and I are done!” and then throws it at him. But JT insists that their story “can’t end here,” but she’s furious. Vikki tosses him out, but JT has more wicked deeds to do. He has proven that he’s spinning wildly out of control and won’t take no for an answer.

Back at home, Victoria makes sure the doors are locked, but JT breaks in, and he’s simmering with rage and violence. Vikki is terrified as he traps her in her bedroom and knocks her to the floor. He terrorizes her and is in the process of hurting her when Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) show up and are horrified at what they see happening.

Ladies Night Turns Lethal

Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows Soaps say that the week starts out fine as JT and Victoria formally announce their engagement even though Vikki keeps telling her ex that she’s not ready to get married again. Then on Thursday, Victoria finally comes clean about JT abusing her, and it will likely be to Sharon, Phyllis and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott).

The next day, on unlucky Friday the 13th, JT assaults Victoria and admits that he shoved Victor down the stairs and then unplugged his life support at Genoa City Memorial Hospital. That’s the last straw, but the question is who is it that does the deed and kills JT? The Inquisitr reported last month on rumors that Victoria would kill JT in self-defense, but it could be Nikki that takes care of business.

J.T. Is backed into a corner today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/w74UX7ELFi — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) April 6, 2018

Goodbye JT

Y&R spoilers reveal that when Sharon promises Victoria to set up a ladies night get together for her, she had no idea that homicide would be on the menu. Vikki admits to Sharon that she has no female friends and Sharon is worried about her, so she enlists Phyllis to go with her to Victoria’s place. That’s when they find carnage and realize that JT is even worse than they suspected.

If you know the song Goodbye Earl, you can guess what comes next, with JT acting as Earl in this scenario. The abusive ex needs to be taken out like trash, and once he’s dead as a doornail, Sharon, Phyllis, Nikki, and Victoria bury the body. In a shocking clip from the new CBS promo, you can see them staring down into JT’s unmarked grave as Victoria shovels dirt on her awful ex-husband.

Will They Go Unpunished?

Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central promise that the bold move JT makes this week costs him his life and the ladies make sure he’ll never bother Victoria again, but will the GCPD figure out what happened to the man? Bodies rarely stay buried on soap operas, but perhaps the ladies can lay a trail to make it look like JT fled town.

Given that JT confessed to turning off Victor’s life support, camera evidence from the hospital could spot him leaving Victor’s ICU room. That could convince Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) that JT skipped town to avoid arrest. Considering that the local cops aren’t too savvy about busting criminals, the lethal ladies might get away with their crime. If not, expect Nikki to confess to protect Victoria!

Catch up the latest Y&R scoop on Kyle cornering Dina and scaring Jack’s secret out of her, the push to put Billy in charge at Jabot, and the shocker that Jack and Victor are brothers! Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes and check back often for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.