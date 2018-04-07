2020 Tokyo Olympics: The 35 NBA Finalist Selected To The 2018-20 USA Men’s National Basketball Team

Here are the 35 NBA finalist who will attempt to make the cut for the 2018-20 USA Men's National Team.

It’s almost that time where All-Star NBA players come together and join forces. No, not the NBA All-Star Game, but the USA National Team. According to NBA.com, the current list of players includes 11 gold medalists from the 2016 Rio Olympics, seven 2012 London Olympic gold medalists, eight members from the 2014 FIBA World Cup team, and five members of the 2010 USA team that won the FIBA World Cup title.

While the list holds 35 NBA players, it will have to be shrunk down to 12 before the competition kicks off for the games in China and Toyoko. Here is the list of the 35 NBA finalist.

Harrison Barnes (Dallas Mavericks)

(Dallas Mavericks) Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

(Washington Wizards) Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

(Phoenix Suns) Jimmy Butler (Minnesota Timberwolves)

(Minnesota Timberwolves) Mike Conley Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

(Memphis Grizzlies) DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans Pelicans)

(New Orleans Pelicans) Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

(Golden State Warriors) Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans)

(New Orleans Pelicans) DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors)

(Toronto Raptors) Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons)

(Detroit Pistons) Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)

(Golden State Warriors) Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder)

(Oklahoma City Thunder) Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets)

(Houston Rockets) Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

(Golden State Warriors) Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons)

(Detroit Pistons) James Harden (Houston Rockets)

(Houston Rockets) Tobias Harris (Los Angeles Clippers)

(Los Angeles Clippers) Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics)

(Boston Celtics) Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics)

(Boston Celtics) LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)

(Cleveland Cavaliers) DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Clippers)

(Los Angeles Clippers) Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs)

(San Antonio Spurs) Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

(Portland Trail Blazers) Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)

(Cleveland Cavaliers) Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)

(Toronto Raptors) CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers)

(Portland Trail Blazers) Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

(Milwaukee Bucks) Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers)

(Indiana Pacers) Chris Paul (Houston Rockets)

(Houston Rockets) Isaiah Thomas (Los Angeles Lakers)

(Los Angeles Lakers) Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors)

(Golden State Warriors) Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)

(Indiana Pacers) Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets)

(Charlotte Hornets) John Wall (Washington Wizards)

(Washington Wizards) Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder)

The names on this list are composed of players many consider to be the best in the NBA. There is no team in the world who can match the inside game that Anthony Davis, Kevin Love, Andre Drummond, and DeAndre Drummond will bring to the table. With the outside shooting of Klay Thompon, Eric Gordon, Stephen Curry, and Devon Booker, teams will have a hard time matching up with them. Then you add the perimeter defense of Harrison Barnes, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, and Tobias Harris, and it’s clear this team is loaded.

Matt York / AP Images

But it must be noted that several players on this list are dealing with serious injuries and may not be able to participate. Kawhi Leonard has missed most of this season with an injury and the same goes for DeMarcus Cousin and Mike Conley Jr.

The 2018 USA National Team minicamp will feature daily practices on July 25-27 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center. FIBA Basketball World Cup will be held Aug. 31-Sept. 15 in China. The 2020 Olympic Games will be held July 24-Aug. 9 in Tokyo, Japan. A total of 12 nations will compete in the Olympic men’s basketball competition.