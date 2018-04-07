Jinger Duggar Is Playing Hymns For Her Unborn Baby: Why This May Be A Positive Thing

Jinger Duggar isn't letting her baby bump get in the way of one of her favorite hobbies.

It’s no secret that Jinger Duggar loves her piano. She once chastised her husband Jeremy Vuolo for using her piano bench as a weight bench on Counting On, and she’s been playing the instrument since she was a young child. Now, it looks like the pregnant Duggar daughter is hoping to pass her love of music onto her unborn baby. In a recent Instagram post, Jinger revealed that she’s been playing some of her favorite classic hymns to her baby bump.

On Thursday, Jinger Duggar took to Instagram to share a photograph of an open book of hymns sitting on the music rack of her piano. The Counting On star revealed that she was playing some of her favorite pieces from a hymnal titled Hymns of Grace. Her pastor husband’s parent church teamed up with The Master’s Seminary Press to produce the hymnal, so it’s likely the one that Jeremy Vuolo uses at his small Grace Community church plant in Laredo, Texas.

Jinger Duggar didn’t reveal whether she’s in charge of playing hymns during worship services at her husband’s church, but she did let her Instagram followers know that she really enjoys playing the songs in the hymnal.

“I love worshipping the Lord with these solid hymns from @hymnsofgrace,” she captioned her post.

Jinger Duggar is currently 25 weeks pregnant, so there’s a good chance that her baby can hear her playing. According to What to Expect, babies in utero begin responding to sounds by week 24. Jinger’s hymns may even stick with her child long after she gives birth. According to BabyCenter, studies have found that babies respond to music that they heard in the womb by becoming “more alert and active.”

Some mothers believe that playing classical music while they’re pregnant will result in their children growing up to be more intelligent. No studies have yet found a correlation between intelligence and listening to music in utero, but some experts believe that babies may benefit from it. However, instead of focusing on creating a “Baby Mozart” in the womb, it may be best for expectant moms to simply listen to music that makes them feel good.

“Play music because you enjoy it, not because you’re trying to make your unborn baby smarter,” wrote BabyCenter. “Music can help you relax, fall asleep, or perk you up if you have the pregnancy blahs.”

In other words, playing the piano may actually be having a positive effect on how Jinger Duggar is feeling during her pregnancy. And when mama’s happy, there’s a good chance that baby is happy, too.