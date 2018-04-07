Don’t Count On Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Revealing The Sex Of Their Baby

Although some fans believe Jinger will have a boy, there’s a good chance the couple will not reveal the baby’s gender until after the birth.

Jinger Duggar has already reached the halfway mark of her first pregnancy with Jeremy Vuolo and fans are already wondering if it’ll be a boy or girl. Although some fans believe Jinger will have a boy, there’s a good chance the couple will not reveal the baby’s gender until after the birth.

According to Romper, Jinger has reached the point in her pregnancy where doctors can determine the sex of the baby. Jinger and her husband announced the pregnancy back in January when she was around 12 weeks into the term. Jinger has since updated fans with regular baby bump photos on social media.

The Counting On star is now 25 weeks pregnant, and yet it doesn’t seem as though she knows the gender of her first baby.

In a recent baby bump post, Jinger wrote the update on a chalkboard with blue chalk, which sparked speculation that she’s expecting a boy. In response to all of the speculation, Jinger recently opened up about knowing the gender of the baby and revealed that they are waiting until the child is born to find out.

“I don’t know the gender I just happened to use blue chalk that day and everyone automatically jumps to conclusions and it had nothing to do with that. The gender has not been known and so it’s like, we just put blue chalk on that and everyone thought, ‘Ah, I know what she’s having now,'” Jinger explained.

Jinger later added that her husband couldn’t be happier about becoming a father and admitted that they are glad that they waited a little longer to have kids.

This, of course, is not the first time a member of the Duggar family has waited to find out the gender of their baby. Joy-Anna Duggar and Jessa Duggar have all waited until after the birth to find out the sex of their kids. Kendra Duggar, however, did not wait and revealed the gender well ahead of the birth.

Unfortunately for Counting On fans, it looks like we’ll have to wait until later this year to find out if Jinger will have a boy or girl. Luckily, Jinger has been pretty open about the pregnancy so it shouldn’t take long before we know.

Jinger and Vuolo have been together since the summer of 2016. A few months after they started courting, the pair announced their engagement. They tied the knot in September of 2016. Unlike her siblings, Jinger waited for a year until she had her first baby. The couple has not revealed an exact due date for the little one, but Jinger is expected to give birth in about three months. They also haven’t revealed their favorite names. Here’s to hoping we get to see more of the pregnancy in the upcoming season of Counting On.

Production for the new season of Counting On is expected to begin in coming weeks and will surely focus on Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s path to parenthood.