‘Outlander’ Season 4 Has Trouble Brewing For Brianna And Roger

Brianna and Roger are going to have to overcome a few hurdles in Season 4 of Outlander. With filming in full swing, executive producer Ronald D. Moore just revealed that Brianna’s (Sophie Skelton) romance with Roger (Richard Rankin) will get off to a bumpy start when Outlander returns this fall.

Brianna went through a lot in Season 3. According to International Business Times, she lost the only father she had ever known, Frank (Tobias Menzies), and mother, Claire (Caitriona Balfe), in less than a year.

With Roger being the only person left in her life, he will likely receive the brunt of her frustration. And that’s only the tip of the iceberg. Brianna is also unsure of where their relationship is headed and doesn’t know if the romance is built for the long haul.

“You’re starting this season with them not even entirely sure where this is going to go or even if it’s going to go anywhere. And then it goes through all the turmoil and finding each other again under the circumstances they do and the shock of that; it’s a fairly heavy, tumultuous relationship story for them this season,” Moore teased.

Season 4 is based on Diana Gabaldon’s book, Drums of Autumn. In the book, Brianna also faces some difficult times, though it’s unclear how closely the show will follow what happened on the pages. Based on Moore’s comments, it sounds like things aren’t going to get any easier for Brianna and Roger, which is a bit sad for Outlander fans.

We last saw Brianna and Roger celebrating Christmas together while Claire traveled back in time to reunite with Jamie (Sam Heughan). The pair looked like they were doing great as they read A Christmas Carol together, though Claire’s absence will likely change that.

Although we don’t know a lot about Brianna’s storyline in Season 4, we have seen photos of her in period clothing. This suggests that Brianna will go through the stones and meet up with Jamie and Claire in the past. Heughan hinted about his upcoming reunion with Brianna during a recent Outlander panel, and it sounded like the scene was going to be one of the more emotional ones this season.

The biggest question, of course, is whether or not Roger travels back with Brianna or stays behind in the 1960s. Fans of the books already know what is going to happen, but there is a chance that the show goes in a different direction. Either way, the couple definitely has some major issues to work out if they want their relationship to stand the test of time.

Filming for Season 4 of Outlander is currently underway in Scotland. The story picks up with Jamie and Claire setting up new lives in colonial America.