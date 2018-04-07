‘Ozark’ Season 2 Release Date: ‘Breaking Bad’ Comparisons, Cast And What To Expect

Jason Bateman returns as Marty Byrde in Ozark Season 2, and the Netflix hit will feature some new cast members. The creative team behind the series, which includes head writer Chris Mundy along with producers Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams.

Season 2 of Ozark will feature 10 episodes and most the main cast, which is made up of the Byrde family along with Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), Roy (Jason Butler Harner), and the Snell family are returning, according to NME.

Netflix has not announced a release date for the second season. However, fans can expect the series to return around July since the production started relatively early in November of last year.

Some of the minor cast members are expected to return. The preacher Mason Young is returning with the fate of his wife left open for interpretation and what he plans on doing with his newborn baby will likely be explored.

Rachel, who owns the Blue Cat Lodge, will return in Season 2 after she ran off with Marty’s money and being one of the few people privy to his secret money laundering scheme.

In Season 2, Marty will have a larger task ahead of him after brokering a deal between the Snells and the Navarro drug cartel. Byrde proposed the construction of a riverboat casino to handle the massive money laundering scheme upwards of $50 million.

Head writer Chris Mundy spoke to Thrillist about the Breaking Bad comparisons. Mundy said that Marty would not go down the path of Walter White and the Season 2 will continue to explore the parallels between the Langmore and Byrde families.

The Ozark head writer said that Ozark is more about families than “one person’s path” as is the case with Breaking Bad.

Camino Del Rio, played by Esai Morales, died in the first season’s finale and his replacement is yet to be announced. The Mexican Cartel will likely send a more ruthless representative to deal with the trigger-happy Snell’s. Janet McTeer, who recently starred in Jessica Jones Season 2, has been cast as an attorney in the upcoming season.

Ozark Season 2 will premiere later this year on Netflix worldwide.