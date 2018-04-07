Stefan Karl Stefansson Update: ‘LazyTown’ Actor Deletes Social Media As He Nears End Of Terminal Cancer Battle

Stefansson had posted a message about making the most of his remaining days before leaving Twitter and Facebook.

Stefan Karl Stefansson has taken a step back from social media, with the LazyTown actor deleting his accounts after sharing a message about making the most of his remaining days living with a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Stefansson gained fame for his portrayal of bumbling villain Robbie Rotten on the children’s show but found a wider level of fame late in 2016 when his character became a popular internet meme. Stefansson embraced the attention, often interacting with fans online and even broadcasting a live rendition of his character’s song “We Are No. 1.” But as the Metro noted, he has now left social media just weeks after sharing a message about making the most of his remaining time with a terminal pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

His Twitter page was deactivated and Facebook page had all posts removed dating back to 2014, leaving fans worried about how much time he might have left.

Stefan Karl Stefansson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2016 and shared many details with his fans online. There seemed to be a glimmer of hope last year when Stefansson appeared to say in an interview that the cancer was gone, but he actually told a media outlet in his native Iceland that the cancer had stopped metastasizing. A misinterpreted version was shared online, raising hope among fans.

But the condition worsened again this year, Stefansson shared, and his cancer was now inoperable.

In March, Stefan Karl Stefansson posted a message about making the most of the little time he had left.

“It’s not until they tell you you’re going to die soon that you realize how short life is,” he wrote (via the Metro). “Time is the most valuable thing in life because it never comes back. And whether you spend it in the arms of a loved one or alone in a prison-cell, life is what you make of it. Dream big.”

As fans discovered that the LazyTown actor has retreated from social media, many shared messages of encouragement and wrote about the effect the actor had on their lives growing up. Others shared stories of meeting or interacting with Stefan Karl Stefansson, noting how helpful he was with other actors and how generous he was with his fans.

Years ago, I interviewed Stefan Karl for an anti-bullying program he was developing. He was one of the kindest people I've ever met. This is devastating news. I hate #cancer #pancreaticcancer https://t.co/388ZFEANkl — Rachel Webb (@raychwrites) April 2, 2018

It appears that the Twitter account for Stefan Karl Stefansson of Lazy Town fame has been deleted. He has terminal cancer. This breaks my heart. My thoughts remain with him and his family. I'm glad to have connected with him in some small way before this happened… pic.twitter.com/jb2yLG5YWm — John Prescott (@FatMopZoo) March 29, 2018

I really dont know why the current situation Stefan Karl is in, makes me feel that worse. I have never really cared about celebrities, but he is special… — ¥ur¡ (@Yuri_doki) April 7, 2018

Though Stefan Karl Stefansson has stepped back from social media in the final days of his battle with terminal cancer, his wife remains active on Facebook. Steinunn Olina Thorsteinsdottir has frequently shared updates with fans through her Facebook page, but has not written about Stefan Karl’s condition since he deactivated his Twitter and Facebook pages.