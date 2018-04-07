Kate Hudson Is Second Famous Kate Making Headlines After Battling Sickness During Pregnancy

Kate Hudson and Kate Middleton have both made the headlines in the last several months after a rough time early on in pregnancy with a bout of sickness.

An Instagram post revealing Kate Hudson’s pregnancy also shared the gender of her baby in a video of her elaborate gender-reveal event. Kate and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are expecting a baby girl. Kate also shared that she had taken a bit of a hiatus from social media due to a horrendous bout of morning sickness with this pregnancy, reported Fox News. This may bring to mind another Kate who also suffered from a severe bout of sickness early on in all three of her pregnancies.

It wasn’t all that long ago when Kate Middleton was in the headlines due to battling sickness through her early stage of pregnancy with her third child, which was reported by E Online. Unlike Kate Hudson, Kate Middleton experienced this with all three of her pregnancies. It sounds as if Kate Hudson’s pregnancy sickness was a bit different than the sickness that Kate Middleton experienced during her pregnancy, according to reports.

Kate Hudson, 38, has two boys from two previous relationships, her 14-year-old son Ryder with musician Chris Robinson, and 6-year-old son Bingham with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy. She said in her Instagram post that she never felt sick like this in her first trimester when pregnant with her other kids. Reports are referring to the American Kate’s sickness as “morning sickness.” Kate Middleton was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) early on in her third pregnancy, just like her first two.

USA Today describes Kate Hudson’s morning sickness as one of the two messages conveyed by her Instagram post. They reported that Kate not only shared that her baby is a girl, she also mentioned that she’s “fed up with morning sickness.” Using her flair for humor Kate Hudson described how — “Boomerangs have made me nauseous,” and “Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet.” She was so sensitive that even “food Instagrams make me queasy,” she said in her post.

The American Kate added even more detail about how she was feeling by sharing — “thinking too much about Insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been.” She also tells her fans — “If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing… I was lying.”

While Kate Hudson didn’t offer a scientific name to the level of morning sickness she endured, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is “is severe pregnancy sickness,” according to the Baby Center UK. A mother who experienced hyperemesis gravidarum shared her experiences in an article that was published by the Guardian during the time Kate Middleton was pregnant with Charlotte, which was her second pregnancy.

Typical morning sickness is batted with “drinking flat coke or eating a ginger biscuit,” suggested Miriam Phillips, the writer of the Guardian article. To demonstrate the severity of one sickness over the other, Phillips suggests morning sickness is like hitting your funny bone in comparison to hyperemesis gravidarum, which is like “breaking your arm in several places.” According to the medical professionals, a woman who suffers from HG in one pregnancy may find it reoccurs in future pregnancies.

American Pregnancy offers up the differences between typical morning sickness and HG. Morning sickness vomiting is usually staved off with home remedies like eating crackers and drinking small amounts of liquid frequently throughout the day. HG is a “condition characterized by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and sometimes electrolyte disturbance.” This may sometimes require hospitalization to keep the expecting mom hydrated due to her inability to keep anything down.

Both Kates are doing fine today during their pregnancies with Kate Middleton nearing her due date. Kate Hudson reported that she’s conquered her pregnancy sickness and she’s feeling great. She also expressed her happiness to finally share the news with the masses that she’s expecting a baby. She has already developed that baby bump, which isn’t easy to hide.

Today Kate Hudson is happy to report that she’s “broken through to the other end” of that horrendous sickness and she’s “rediscovering the joys of Insta/Snap.” Kate describes her baby bump as “I’m poppin now” so her family’s attempt at keeping her pregnancy “under the radar” just isn’t possible anymore. She found it “exhausting” to continue with trying to hide her pregnancy, so she is relieved to share the news today.

Kate and her family are seen in their backyard popping balloons and jumping up and down in excitement in the video posted above. This is how they revealed a baby girl is on the way. Kate Hudson’s baby bump is visible in this video, so it appears there’s no hiding it, as the actress suggested.