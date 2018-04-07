Marvel’s ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Will Return For Season 6 On Tuesday Nights, According To ‘FanSided’

According to 'Fansided,' Marvel's 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' could return for Season 6.

Fans of Marvel’s popular hit show Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. should be happy to know that their favorite show could possibly be heading to Tuesday nights with a Season 6 renewal. While ABC has yet to confirm this, David Rouben of FanSided says that Agents will get another season and that the show will leave its Friday slot and be placed in a Tuesday slot.

This is great news for fans who have wondered if the decline in ratings would force ABC to cancel S.H.I.E.L.D. While AOS has never been one for high ratings, the show still has a huge following, especially overseas. Another fact Rouben pointed to that may have saved the show from being canceled is that it has always found a way to tie-in to what’s going on in the MCU movie-wise.

With Avengers: Infinity War set to debut this month, there’s a chance that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. could fit a new storyline around the fallout of Infinity War. This is something that showrunner Jed Whedon spoke about at WonderCon this year.

“The movies blaze a path. When Doctor Strange came out it introduced us to magic which gave us Ghost Rider; when [Guardians of the Galaxy] came out, we were introduced to space. We are waiting for that movie to come out so it can open a new playground for us.”

With AOS being the main TV show that connects to the MCU, it would only be wise for ABC to give Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. another go.

Moving AOS to Tuesday nights may not help the show ratings, but it can’t hurt either. According to Rouben, ABC can do better marketing with a Tuesday show than a Friday one. But there is still the issue of ABC giving Season 6 the green light. According to TVLine, Whedon and crew were treating the Season 5 finale as if it was the series finale.

Richard Shotwell / Invision/AP Images

But for now, AOS is busy dealing with so many plot twist that fans are craving for a conclusion in which Phil Coulson doesn’t die, Fitz returns back to normal, and Daisy doesn’t become the “Destroyer of Worlds.”

But still, if the rumors are true and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. does return for Season 6, fans will rejoice.