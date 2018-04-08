Angelina Jolie, ‘Roseanne’ Share Same Views On LGBT Labels For Gender Neutral Kids Like Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and the gender non-conforming character on 'Roseanne' both have the right to express themselves without being labeled, say their real and fictional parents.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have raised six children who became accustomed to the spotlight from an early age. Their oldest biological child, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, has attracted special attention because of her preference for wearing styles like her brothers. Jolie has commented on her daughter’s fashion. However, both Angelina and Brad have avoided any references to the LGBT labels sparked by Shiloh’s style choices, despite Amber Rose once tweeting that “John” was “gorgeous” and “born into the perfect family for him…#TransKids #LoveurKidsNoMatterWhat,” as the Inquisitr reported.

In the revival of Roseanne, both viewers and critics have turned the spotlight on what some have referred to as a representative of the LGBT community: A little boy who likes to wear girls’ clothes. But in discussing this fictional character, several Roseanne stars have sought to avoid applying LGBT labels to the child, reported EW.

Roseanne Revival’s Nine-Year-Old Gender Neutral Character Is ‘Too Young To Be Gay,’ Says Sara Gilbert

Just like Angelina Jolie in discussing Shiloh, the Roseanne stars are putting the emphasis on the style that the child prefers rather than using labels. Executive producer Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene, talked about her character’s son Mark, who enjoys wearing girls’ fashions. Sara has sought to correct reports that the 9-year-old (portrayed by Ames McNamara) is gay or transitioning.

Some reports have erroneously claimed that Mark views himself as a girl, and Gilbert is out to set the record straight.

“[The 9-year-old boy is] not a transgender character… He’s too young to be gay and he doesn’t identify as transgender, but he just likes wearing that kind of clothing and that’s where he is at this point in his life.”

Sara also clarified that the character is a “little boy” who, like some kids in her life, tend to wear “more traditionally feminine clothing.”

Ames McNamara Discusses His Roseanne Character, Who Likes To Wear Girls’ Clothes

The young actor also discussed the gender non-conforming aspect of his role with ABC News. While Ames personally does not choose to don attire designed for girls, he emphasized that he respects boys who do so. Above all, he believes in freedom of choice.

“I respect anyone who [wears gender neutral styles]. I believe that everyone should express themselves however that may be.”

If that sounds familiar, when it comes to comments on kids preferring gender-neutral styles, Angelina Jolie has made similar statements about Shiloh.

Angelina Jolie Defends Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Gender Neutral Fashion Preferences

When Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was just four-years-old, Angelina defended her daughter’s preference for wearing boys’ clothes to Reuters. And just like Sara Gilbert discussing her fictional son on Roseanne, Jolie sought to stop the use of LGBT labels.

“Children should be allowed to express themselves in whatever way they wish without anybody judging them because it is an important part of their growth. Society always has something to learn when it comes to the way we judge each other, label each other.”

The mom of six also described Shiloh as “fascinating” in her clothing choices. Angelina views parents who force their kids to wear gender-appropriate styles or “be something they are not” as guilty of “bad parenting.”

Brad Pitt once told Oprah Winfrey that his then-2-year-old daughter Shiloh wanted to be called John or Peter. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Roseanne Revival’s Gender Neutral Character Earn Praise From Real And Fictional Parents

Angelina also has noted that she “had to cut her hair” and that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt “likes to wear boys’ everything,” noted Life & Style. When their daughter was just two-years-old, Brad Pitt said that she preferred to be called by a boy’s name, calling it “just that kind of stuff that’s cute to parents.” The magazine pointed out that Shiloh has continued to wear her preferred styles.

“On recent red carpets, Shiloh has stepped out wearing suits, unlike her sisters Zahara and Vivienne, who prefer to wear dresses.”

Jolie also has shared that Shiloh is “hysterically funny, one of the goofiest, most playful people you’ll ever meet” in a Vanity Fair interview several years ago. In the same way, in her interview with EW, Sara Gilbert said that she wants to emphasize that her fictional son on Roseanne “happens to dress” in girls’ clothes but has many more facets to his personality.

“He’s an amazing, creative, brilliant kid, which you will see, and so is the kid, Ames, who plays him,” praised the Roseanne star.