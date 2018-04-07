Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s ‘Bump Shamers’ Quiet Down After Latest Update, Reports ‘In Touch’

The reality star had been previously shamed for the size of her baby bump.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo may be expecting, but that hasn’t stopped fans from giving her their unwanted opinions on the size of her bump. The reality TV star was recently “bump shamed” after her husband posted a photo of them out together, with fans saying that she didn’t look pregnant and asking where her bump had gone.

The Counting On star has been posting photos every couple of weeks to her Instagram account, comparing her baby’s growing size to various vegetables. In Touch recently reported that Jinger Duggar Vuolo shared a 25-week update, which seemed to placate fans when it came to her “disappearing bump.”

Instead of commenting on her bump “disappearing,” fans were quick to say how cute Jinger looked pregnant, stating that they thought the mom-to-be looked beautiful and that her bump had grown rather quickly in the last couple of weeks.

Several fans have also given their opinion on the gender of Jinger’s baby in recent weeks. Some believe she will be having a baby girl because she has carried higher than her siblings who have mostly birthed baby boys. Others have chimed in to say they think Jinger is carrying a baby boy, even though there is very little real proof either way.

One fan told Jinger that she and Jeremy should make a compilation video out of all her “bumpdates” so that she could see how she grew over time. Despite previous bullying over the size of Jinger’s belly, most have agreed that she looks fabulous, and fans were mostly calling her beautiful on her update.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and husband Jeremy are known as the “rebel” Duggars in her circle for a variety of reasons. Firstly, Jinger and Jeremy are the only Duggar couple thus far to have not announced a pregnancy within three months of tying the knot. Instead, the pair waited almost an entire year to get pregnant. As the Duggar family famously eschews birth control, it is not known if the pair were using birth control against her family’s wishes or if they were having trouble conceiving during their first year of marriage.

She is also known as the “rebel Duggar” for being the first female to wear pants, something strictly forbidden for women in the Duggar household.