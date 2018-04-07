Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth And Husband Austin Allegedly In Marriage Counseling, Reports ‘In Touch’

The pair has been married less than a year but already facing challenges, the magazine reports.

As Inquisitr previously reported, fans of Counting On have been concerned over Joy-Anna Duggar and her marriage to Austin Forsyth, with many believing that Austin is emotionally abusive. Now reports have surfaced via In Touchthat the pair is in marriage counseling to try and repair their marriage, even though it is just a little over 10-months-old.

The pair will be presiding over a marriage retreat later this month, which is said to help “renew any love story,” though it has been reported that the pair has been in counseling to help their marriage along. Although some believe this is disastrous, many couples do seek marriage therapy at the beginning of their relationship to ensure they are sharing the same goals, so it is unknown why the pair is allegedly doing so themselves.

Austin Forsyth’s parents own the Fort Rock Family Camp, a retreat location that resembles a small Old West town. They host Christian retreats several times a year, sometimes featuring Austin’s famous in-laws. This new marriage retreat will be hosting Austin and Joy as the main attractions, though fans have already criticized the pair for giving marriage advice despite the fact that they haven’t been married to one another very long.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has responded to some of the criticism that the pair can give sound marriage advice via her Instagram, saying that she does feel inadequate at times in terms of giving her testimony. However, she stated that she believes no testimony is too small for the Lord, and that they will be focusing on how the Lord worked in their lives to bring them together instead of how to have a lasting marriage. According to Fort Rock’s website, Pastor Mike Stanley of Friendship Baptist Church and his wife, Peggy, who have been married 38 years, will preside over most of the activities.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Austin Forsyth are parents to 1-month-old Gideon Martyn, who was born at the end of February. Although his birth was not featured on Counting On, it was shown on a special TLC Go webisode.