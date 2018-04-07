‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 6: Release Date, Trailer, And Things To Expect

Netflix hit series Orange is the New Black ended its fifth season with a cliffhanger, and Season 6 of the series will have some radical changes.

The current season did not feature most of the original writers of the show, according to a New Yorker feature article on the showrunner. Adrienne C. Moore, who plays Black Cindy, revealed that Season 6 of OITNB will have a makeover.

When will Orange is the New Black Season 6 be released?

Netflix has not announced any plot details, cast changes, or an official release date. However, all signs point to a June release. The trailer for the fifth season was released in the second week of May last year. Therefore, fans should expect the trailer for the sixth season next month.

OITNB received an early renewal through to Season 7; therefore, the sixth season should be on schedule, and there is no reason for the release date to change from the previous season.

The cast also revealed that production wrapped in mid-February. Therefore, with post-production taken into account, a June release date is likely.

Netflix has not announced any cast changes for Season 6. However, the season finale of the current season is indicative of who is returning. The inmates in the bunker are returning and they include Frieda, “Crazy Eyes” Suzanne, Black Cindy, Taystee, Red, Piper, Alex, Nicky, Gloria, and Blanca.

Last day shooting #OITNB season 6 with my beautiful co-star. Until the next one! #orangefamily ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/9nXr4mKUna — Laura Prepon (@LauraPrepon) February 8, 2018

Selenis Leyva, who plays Gloria Mendoza, predicts that the inmates will face the consequences of the three-day riot which failed, according to an interview with USA Today.

While it is yet to be confirmed, all indicators point to Season 6 of Orange is the New Black splitting the cast mates into two prisons. The Hollywood Reporter writes that Moore’s facelift comment may be indicative of the two-prison plot.

The publication also reports that showrunner Jenji Kohan will incorporate Trump’s presidency into the dialogue. It will likely be indirectly since the timeline of the series is based on Piper’s real prison sentence, which was before Trump’s presidency.

Orange is the New Black Season 6 will continue to touch on social issues and will likely address the political division in the Trump era.

Fans should expect OITNB Season 6 in June and a trailer next month.