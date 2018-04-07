WWE ‘WrestleMania 34’: Top Signs Which Hint That Undertaker Will Possibly Return As The American Badass

The return of the Undertaker as American Badass is possible considering these irrefutable signs.

WWE WrestleMania 34 is less than a couple of days away and yet one question still looms large. The Undertaker has not answered any of the John Cena’s provocative calls to accept the match against him at the upcoming PPV. It was believed that the Undertaker would show up at least once before the WrestleMania. While the match is not confirmed as of now, it is certain that the Deadman will make an appearance on the grandest stage.

The entire WWE Universe is baffled by just one question, “Will the Undertaker return at WrestleMania 34?” The answer could be quite confusing for many. It is possible that the Undertaker will not fight John Cena at the upcoming PPV, but Mark Calaway would as the American Badass, the Biker Taker character that was seen in a long time ago, as reported by the Sportster. Let us look at some of the top signs that hint that the Undertaker will return as The American Badass.

The Deadman Did Retire

One of the most epic moments of WWE was the Undertaker’s loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. Following his defeat, the Undertaker removed his hat, gloves, and coat dejected from the loss. He then went on to keep them at the center of the ring before leaving the arena. While no official statement was released ever, this was considered as the retirement of sorts.

Mark Calaway was later seen at the Raw 25 where he did cut a promo giving subtle hints at laying to rest who were fallen. The Undertaker or the Deadman retired that day in the ring and now only way Mark Calaway can return is as American Badass or any other new character he may choose (unlikely).

Continuous Hints By John Cena

John Cena has managed to create an intriguing feud with his near perfect promos. He has week after week challenged the Phenom to appear just once and accept his challenge. Cena’s verbal assault did drop hints on various occasions. During his promos, not once has he called the Undertaker as Deadman or the Phenom, Cena always referred to him as a “man.” Additionally, John Cena has also ensured that the Undertaker is seen as human rather than any superhuman or God.

John Cena also posted an image on his Instagram account with a t-shirt that read American Badass. Cena is known for using his Instagram account to taunt his opponents or to give subtle hints to his fans. It is entirely possible that this was also one such hint.

Kid Rock & The American Badass

Kid Rock was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and as the tradition goes, he will be present at WrestleMania 34. Interestingly, at one point in time, the Undertaker used to ride a bike and make his entrance to the tune of Kid Rock’s “American Bad Ass.” Kid Rock performing the song live and the Undertaker making a grand entrance could be one of the best shocking moment of the WrestleMania 34.

After building up the feud involving John Cena and the Undertaker for months, it is unlikely that WWE will leave the fans high and dry. The appearance of Mark Calaway is certain, but the Undertaker may not return.