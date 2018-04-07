Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Lamar Odom To Launch Cannabis Business, Claims Marijuana Helped Him With Addiction

The former NBA star is venturing into a weed business as his ex-wife prepares for the birth of her first child, 'The Blast' reported.

Looks like Lamar Odom is getting into the marijuana business. The former NBA star, who had a near fatal overdose almost three years ago, is reportedly investing in a new venture as his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, gears up for the arrival of her first baby.

In a recent report by The Blast, it has been alleged that the 38-year-old former Los Angeles Clippers is keen to start a cannabis business called Rich Soil Organics. Apparently, Odom’s company will cultivate “organically grown, pesticide-free cannabis,” which promises to help struggling addicts to recover successfully and support users’ overall wellness.

Speaking with the outlet, Kardashian’s ex-husband credited marijuana for helping him recover from his addiction. He claimed that the plant played a huge role, especially during his time in rehab.

“While going through rehab, I discovered certain strains that support wellness,” Odom added. “Friends, associates, and ex-teammates asked me what solutions I was using on my road back to recovery, and that’s when Rich Soil Organics was born.”

The former NBA Champion also hopes that his products, which include flowers, concentrates, extracts, and other CBD/THC infusions, can be useful to the public, especially to those who may be going through the same issues he had, People reported.

Odom’s cannabis business is expected to launch later this year in California.

Aside from his new venture, Kardashian’s ex-husband is also reportedly working on a tell-all book. Apparently, Odom will spill the beans about his past relationship with the reality star and his former in-laws.

However, a source close to the former NBA star reiterated that his book is not a hit against his ex-wife and the rest of the Kardashians. It was also claimed that Odom only wants to set the record straight, especially with all the “lies” written about him.

Previously, Odom made it clear that he has no ill feeling towards Kardashian. In fact, he even expressed his well wishes for the reality star and her upcoming baby.

“From a distance, I wish her well.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers forward also revealed that despite everything, he “still got love for her.” Odom added that he still cares for Kardashian no matter what and even admitted that he still has his tattoo of the Revenge Body star’s initials on his hand.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom got married on September 27, 2009 — just a month after they first met and nine days after getting engaged. Their whirlwind romance ended following Odom’s cheating scandal and drug relapse in 2013. Kardashian is now expecting a baby girl with her current boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.