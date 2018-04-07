‘People Think Hillary Clinton Is Awful’ — Ben Shapiro Slams Clinton, Urges Her To Leave Public Life For Good

Rising millennial conservative commentator Ben Shapiro slammed Hillary Clinton, asking her to leave the public arena after the Donald Trump defeat instead of sticking around and causing trouble.

It comes as Michelle Obama has spoken out saying that Hillary Clinton should have won, reports Daily Wire. Michelle compared Trump to a parent who lets Americans “eat candy all day and stay up late and not follow the rules.” Michelle compared her husband and Hillary to good parents who encourage Americans to eat their vegetables.

While he has said he has problems with Trump, Ben Shapiro is more firmly and passionately against Hillary Clinton. He accuses her of sticking around just to cause trouble and prevent anyone new from rising.

“She will not leave,” Shapiro moans, saying that Hilary was so deeply unpopular it would be more accurate to say that Hillary Clinton lost the election than that Donald Trump won anything.

At 20:50 of the video below, Shapiro reads his favorite section from Hillary’s book, calling the section “pretty spectacular” and the book in general “pathetic.”

Clinton describes meeting some women who didn’t vote for her. Clinton compares herself to the pope, saying she could not and would not give the women voters “absolution.”

“Whoah! There’s only one word for that. It’s a five-letter word and it’s not something I wish to say.”

Shapiro makes fun of Hillary Clinton for constantly whining that everyone is mean to her and calls her book “a heaping pile of garbage.”

“She won’t leave! She has nothing better to do with her time. What’s she going to do? Wander around in the woods like Bigfoot? So she’s just going to stick around, sinking her claws into whatever Democrat starts to move toward the top, pretending she’s helping them but actually hurting them. Hillary is electoral poison!”

Ben Shapiro delivers another line when he says that Hillary Clinton is “a good avatar for the vindictiveness of the Democrats.”

“If they really wanted to win, they’d run someone like Joe Biden.”

Ben Shapiro is the editor of the Daily Wire and was formerly a writer at Breitbart. He has been compared to provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, with whom he disagrees on many issues.

The lawyer and right-wing pundit is also an accomplished violinist. He wrote a syndicated column at the age of 17 and was dubbed “The Virgin Ben” by leftist and liberal enemies eager to paint him as naive.

The orthodox Jew and staunch defender of conservative values has admitted that he stayed a virgin until he was married and has said that it was “so much fun” fathering his two children with his wife, who he loves to say is a “hot doctor.” When asked in an interview which president he would like to be, Shapiro said, “the sinful part of me says JFK.” Perhaps Ben was thinking of the handsome president’s many affairs and the infamous Marilyn Monroe “Happy Birthday” performance.

He is known for his biting witticisms and clear-eyed, unwavering stances, best demonstrated in a famous clash with Piers Morgan when Shapiro refused to cave in to Morgan’s attempts to emotionally blackmail him.

Shapiro’s tagline is “facts don’t care about our feelings.”

As a young boy, he was introduced by Larry King to play “Schindler’s List.” He has written a public letter to his daughter telling her that she is the future of the Jewish people. Ben has also suggested that Jews should leave Europe after there were incidents of violence by immigrants against Holocaust survivors, particularly one brutal attack against a vulnerable elderly female Jewish woman.

“They said never again.”

Ben Shapiro sometimes participates in the Daily Wire conversation segments where he talks about everything from gun control to abortion to Plato to his family life and his wife’s “hot doctoring,” regularly ribbing host Elisha Krauss, who says she has met Ben’s daughter and she is “evil” like him but “a cute person.” Ben Shapiro pulls an amused micro-expression when Elisha says that. Is the Ben Shapiro Show host’s failure to come across as anything less than terrifying a running joke among his staff?

In episode 494 of his show, Ben jokingly calls his staff a pack of “unemployable decrepits.”

He has said he is writing a book about managing relationships, children, and finances and has admitted that it was brutally hard living through the time his wife was studying to be a doctor. “It’s my accomplishment too!” he wailed.

If Ben Shapiro’s book comes out, it will join a line of conservative pieces of varying quality and intent aimed at millennials attempting to navigate a world where boomers have been dominant for perhaps too long. Most notoriously, in the men’s rights arena, Roosh and Return of Kings regularly churn out intriguing articles aimed at young men disenfranchised in the modern economy, culture, and deregulated sexual marketplace.

“[Boomers] went through decades of prosperity, knew nothing but growth and full employment, and now that they’re old and rich, their preach us from their easy position without having the least understanding of what the millennials are going through.”

Aaron Clarey is another cynical contributor to this genre, releasing videos aimed at both men and women who are feeling disoriented and let down after their parents, peers, the media, and Big Ed promised too much and delivered too little. Clarey is well-known for his sometimes-misanthropic tone and attacks on feminist excesses. He has written a book called Enjoy The Decline, advising youths on how to get the most out of what he sees as America’s decline and degeneracy. He has also written a book called The Black Man’s Guide Out Of Poverty, purporting to advise young black men about a practical way that does not encourage them to think of themselves as victims or buy into the Left’s sometimes-false promises.

The New Yorker has produced a piece about the gig economy many millennials are caught up in. The “hustle and you’ll win” ethos pushed in the last 20 years from every quarter — from boomer moms to high school teachers to self-help gurus to swaggering urban music stars — was twisted perversely and turned upon try-hard millennials with the rise of the gig economy, as Jia Tolentino explains in the fresh and timely piece.