Here’s What Meghan Markle’s Life Will Be Like As A Duchess, According To Expert

The future royal is expected to have an important role as a Duchess, says a member of the aristocracy.

Meghan Markle is just weeks away from officially joining the royal family but it seems like she has proven herself worthy of the role already.

And it looks like the former Suits star managed to get the approval of the public as evident in her several royal duties alongside Prince Harry, Express reported

But what should people expect from the actress once she officially holds the title duchess?

Speaking with the outlet, Julie Montagu, a member of the aristocracy, revealed some interesting details about Markle’s future life as Prince Harry’s better half. The Viscountess Hinchingbrooke shared her insight as to what the actress’ life will be like once she was given the title duchess.

According to her, Markle is likely to have a very busy life when she was honored with the important royal title. Like her future sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, the actress is expected to perform several important duties and responsibilities.

“A Duchess has many exciting roles and responsibilities within the Royal family itself and also has several important duties relating to the public.”

The 44-year-old aristocrat noted that Prince Harry’s future wife will have her hands full with relevant engagements, as well as participating in certain traditions. Meghan is also likely to travel abroad to represent the monarchy, either by herself, with her husband, or other members of the royal family.

Of course, the future duchess is expected to continue participating in charitable events both in the UK and other parts of the world.

Other than her official royal engagements, Markle will also have “behind the scenes” work within the family. Montagu pointed out that the future duchess will definitely have responsibilities in her household and will support Prince Harry in his own roles as well.

Markle will also keep up with various tasks, such as “reviewing information both to local and international events, learning relevant cultural information for planned visits, and doing personal research into causes that she wishes to support.”

Previously, the Telegraph reported that Markle is likely to become a duchess when she marries Prince Harry. According to the outlet, the queen is expected to bestow the couple with new titles

Based on traditions, the monarch will pick a vacant dukedom for Prince Harry and Markle will automatically take its feminine version.

Apparently, one of the leading favorites is Sussex, but Clarence, Connaught, Windsor, Albany, and Cumberland also remain technically available.

If the queen decided to go for Sussex, Prince Harry and Markle will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, nothing has been made official yet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.