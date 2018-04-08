Khloe Kardashian Diet: Here’s What The Mom-To-Be Avoided Eating During Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian has slowly shared her journey with her supporters, and she even opened up about the food that she avoided during her pregnancy.

Khloe Kardashian is going to welcome her firstborn soon, and although she kept her pregnancy from the public in the beginning, the proud mom-to-be has slowly shared her journey with her supporters. In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star just can’t seem to stop sharing snaps and clips of her growing baby bump, and she even opened up about the food that she avoided during her pregnancy.

Since the 33-year-old television personality’s official website needed a subscription fee to read and check the content, People quoted Khloe Kardashian’s Friday post titled “This Food Has Repulsed Me During Pregnancy,” to share to those who are curious about her pregnancy diet and are not subscribed to her site. In that post, it was revealed that the reality star has completely changed her diet during her pregnancy and she quickly noted that it was “not by choice.”

“Before pregnancy, I really only ate chicken or turkey — no pork, red meat, most fish, lamb, etc. But now, I find meat absolutely disgusting, LOL,” Khloe Kardashian wrote. “Just the sight of it makes me nauseous.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then added that she became “somewhat a vegetarian.” However, she said that now that she’s nearing her due date, it doesn’t bother her as much anymore, so she is wondering how she would feel about meat after she has finally given birth.

It’s no secret that Khloe Kardashian has never stopped her fitness game, even with a growing belly. The star didn’t use her pregnancy as an excuse to slack on her workout, as she even shared a couple of clips of her routine on social media.

As a matter of fact, Khloe Kardashian shared on Twitter that she can’t wait to hit the gym in “beast mode” after giving birth. She knows that claiming her pre-baby body back is not going to be easy, so the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is already prepping herself up for an intense workout.

“Random thoughts but I can NOT WAIT to f**k up the gym when it’s time lol,” Khloe tweeted last month. “BEAST MODE is dying to return!! I know it won’t be easy but I’m excited for the challenge.”

???? @sashasamsonova A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 21, 2018 at 6:01am PDT

Khloe Kardashian is rumored to give birth to her and Tristan Thompson’s first child sometime this month.