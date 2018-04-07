Royal Expert Reveals Kate Middleton’s Due Date, And Other Birth Details, Reports ‘Cosmopolitan’

Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected to welcome their third baby on St. George's Day at the same hospital where she gave birth to George and Charlotte.

Fans of Kate Middleton and Prince William are excited to meet their third baby, but not many details have been revealed yet, except that the 36-year-old British beauty is expected to give birth in April. Since that is still pretty vague, a royal expert revealed the due date and other birth details of the Duchess of Cambridge, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

According to The Sun royal correspondent Emily Andrews, Kate is expected to give birth to her third baby with Prince William on April 23, which is very patriotic since that is also St. George’s Day. She based her theory on Middleton’s previous births to George and Charlotte, who both arrived later than their due date.

Apart from the baby’s due date, the royal expert also revealed where Kate will give birth. It has been a tradition of the royal family to go into labor at home and some people thought she would follow that tradition this time. However, Middleton will most likely welcome her third child at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where she gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Andrew’s theory was based on the recent activities that took place at the hospital. The railings outside the doors of the hospital wing where the Duchess of Cambridge previously gave birth were newly painted, which could be in preparation for some photo ops. It was also confirmed that media outlets are allowed to set up outside St. Mary’s Hospital starting April 11.

The gender and name of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third baby is still unknown, but a royal historian revealed that he or she won’t have a last name. Marlene Eilers Koenig told Town & Country that the name on the birth certificate will say HRH (His or Her Royal Highness) Prince or Princess, and all three names of Cambridge.

Koenig explained that the house name is Windsor and the family name for those who use a surname is Mountbatten-Windsor. She revealed that Kate and William’s oldest child, Prince George, is listed at school with the surname Cambridge, which was taken from her parent’s official titles as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.