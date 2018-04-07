Kendra Wilkinson Files For Divorce From Hank Baskett, Reports ‘E!’

Kendra Wilkinson files to end her marriage to Hank Baskett.

Kendra Wilkinson’s marriage to Hank Baskett is officially over. The Kendra On Top star filed for divorce on Friday after more than eight years of marriage.

According to an April 6 report by E! Online, Kendra Wilkinson listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for ending the marriage, and revealed that date of the couple’s separation as Jan. 1, 2018.

Rumors have been flying for years that Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett’s relationship was on the rocks. However, over the past year, the rumors have become more regular. Over the past week, the former Girls Next Door star has been documenting the heartbreaking decision to end her marriage via her Instagram account, posting emotional videos to her story where she is seen crying, revealing that she is “scared,” and even picking out the outfit she would wear to file for divorce.

On Friday, Kendra Wilkinson documented the process even further by revealing to fans via social media, “Today is the last day of my marriage.” As for the couple’s two children, son, Hank, Jr., 8, and daughter, Alijah, 4, Kendra has requested to have joint legal and physical custody with Hank Baskett.

Hank Baskett has not commented on the divorce, but Kendra Wilkinson has made it clear that she still has a lot of love for her soon-to-be ex-husband, and that she will continue to be “open” to him as they’re co-parenting their two children together. Meanwhile, sources claim that Hank will likely not make a public comment unless he chooses to make a statement through a lawyer.

Back in 2014, Kendra and Hank were involved in a scandal when Baskett allegedly cheated on Wilkinson with a transgender model. The couple worked through the scandal, but their problems seemed to still be in the background. Insiders say that the split has been “a long time coming” and even though they’ve been trying to work things out for the sake of their children, they have “finally hit a roadblock” after trying “everything they could.” The split was “years in the making,” adds the insider.

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett’s divorce may be documented on reality TV, but it seems that the TV star will be posting her thoughts and feelings about the split via social media.