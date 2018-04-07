‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Devon Regrets Deal With Hilary, Victor Survives And Awakens

Devon does not want to father Hilary's baby anymore. Meanwhile, Victor awakens after JT turned off his life support machine.

Devon confronts Hilary

In the last episode of The Young and the Restless, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) reveals to Simone (Shanica Knowles) that she and Devon (Bryton James) will be co-parenting a child. She implied that it’s not through the artificial insemination but the traditional way. As expected, Simone confronted Devon about it and told him they are done if he would even attempt making love with Hilary again. Now, Devon gets back to Hilary for going behind his back and trying to ruin his relationship with Simone, via Soaps.com.

Devon tells Hilary she does not have the right to tell Simone about their lovemaking although she insisted that he should not keep it a secret from Simone. They argue about what their agreement means for Simone. Devon rants that Hilary always makes it look like she’s doing him a favor. He adds that he regrets making a deal with her, and unless she is already pregnant, he wants to be out of that contract, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal.

Victor wakes up

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) updates Abby (Melissa Ordway), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nick (Joshua Morrow) about the attempt to kill Victor (Eric Braeden). Fortunately, it failed and Victor got through. He suffered from a mild stroke, which left him unable to talk. When Nikki calls them into Victor’s room, Victor looks directly at JT (Thad Luckinbill). The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that with this development, JT will have another episode of being violent, and Victoria’s life will be in danger.

At the jail, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) updates Jack (Peter Bergman) that Victor is finally awake. Jack has been desperate to get out of the prison, and the news gives him quite a relief. Victor’s family also believes now that Jack is innocent, and the real culprit is lurking around somewhere.

Watch for the action to unfold as JT is facing his end on The Young and the Restless at 12:30 p.m. weekdays on CBS.