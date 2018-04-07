‘Teen Mom OG’: ‘There’s Been Talk’ Of Canceling The Show, Reports ‘OK!’

Is 'Teen Mom OG' coming to an end?

Teen Mom OG fans may be seeing the end of the show sooner than they thought. Sources are claiming that there has “been talk” of ending the fan favorite series due to all of the complications and personal issues going on with the stars of the franchise.

According to an April 6 report by OK! Magazine, Teen Mom OG may get cancelled in the near future. An insider close to stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell reveals that there’s been “a lot of talk” about ending the series, adding that “Everyone is dropping like flies.”

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Farrah Abraham has been fired from the show after she was reprimanded for treating the cast and crew poorly as well as refusing to give up her adult entertainment career. There have been rumors that former Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee may join the cast to replace Farrah and the insider reveals that “those cast members don’t like it. There’s cat fights on sets.”

The Teen Mom OG insider reveals that there have been a lot of questions, such as how long the show will last, and how many more seasons there will be. Also, people have allegedly been wondering if people will continue to watch the show.

Another interesting thing that is being thrown around is having the Teen Mom OG cast join forces with the Teen Mom 2 cast in some capacity. “So everyone was like we should, or MTV should [put] the OGs that are remaining and the original Teen Mom 2 cast members on one show or like in one house like a Big Brother type feel, or just axe the show,” the source stated.

The insider goes on to say that a lot of people are saying that Teen Mom OG will be boring without Farrah Abraham on the show, but claims that there is “still so much drama” on the show. Amber Portwood is getting ready to give birth to her second child, Catelynn Lowell has been in and out of rehab multiple times in the past six months, and Maci Bookout’s baby daddy Ryan Edwards has been dealing with a heroin addiction.

MTV has not commented on the Teen Mom OG cancellation rumors.