Kate Hudson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3, Finally Getting The Baby Girl She’s Always Wanted, Reports ‘Us’

Kate Hudson is pregnant with her third child. The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress is already the mother of two boys, and reportedly wanted a girl more than anything.
According to an April 6 report by Us Weekly, Kate Hudson got her wish. The actress and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa will welcome a baby girl later this year. Sources reveal that Hudson, 38, is over the moon about becoming a mother again, and that she couldn’t be happier about having a daughter.
Kate Hudson’s new little bundle of joy will join big brothers Ryder Russell Robinson, whose father is Hudson’s ex-husband, Black Crows singer Chris Robinson, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 6, whose father is Muse singer Matt Bellamy. Both of Kate’s sons are named after her parents, stepfather Kurt Russell and mother Goldie Hawn. Fans are now already interested to see what the new baby girl’s name will be, and if it will be connected to a family member.
Kate Hudson is said to have gotten baby fever and began yearning for a daughter after her brother Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn Barlett welcomed their daughter, Rio. The Bride Wars actress and little Rio, 4, are reportedly very close and Kate reportedly wanted to raise a little girl of her own. Oliver and Erin also have twin boys, Bodhi and Wilder.
SURPRISE!!! ???? If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing…I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way ????
Hudson decided to officially announce her pregnancy and the sex of her unborn baby via her Instagram account. Kate revealed to her fans that she had been absent from social media because of the sickness she felt in the early stages of her pregnancy, also revealing that she has never been so sick. The actress also shared a video of herself and family finding out the gender of the baby, as Hudson jumps up and down out of pure joy and excitement of finding out she’s expecting a daughter.
Kate Hudson promised her fans that she is making her way back to social media, and that she, her boyfriend Danny, her sons, and the rest of her family are “crazy excited” about welcoming a baby girl to the famous brood.