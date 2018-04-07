Kate Hudson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3, Finally Getting The Baby Girl She’s Always Wanted, Reports ‘Us’

Kate Hudson, 38, is set to welcome her third child.

Kate Hudson is pregnant with her third child. The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress is already the mother of two boys, and reportedly wanted a girl more than anything.

According to an April 6 report by Us Weekly, Kate Hudson got her wish. The actress and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa will welcome a baby girl later this year. Sources reveal that Hudson, 38, is over the moon about becoming a mother again, and that she couldn’t be happier about having a daughter.

Kate Hudson’s new little bundle of joy will join big brothers Ryder Russell Robinson, whose father is Hudson’s ex-husband, Black Crows singer Chris Robinson, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 6, whose father is Muse singer Matt Bellamy. Both of Kate’s sons are named after her parents, stepfather Kurt Russell and mother Goldie Hawn. Fans are now already interested to see what the new baby girl’s name will be, and if it will be connected to a family member.

Kate Hudson is said to have gotten baby fever and began yearning for a daughter after her brother Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn Barlett welcomed their daughter, Rio. The Bride Wars actress and little Rio, 4, are reportedly very close and Kate reportedly wanted to raise a little girl of her own. Oliver and Erin also have twin boys, Bodhi and Wilder.

Hudson decided to officially announce her pregnancy and the sex of her unborn baby via her Instagram account. Kate revealed to her fans that she had been absent from social media because of the sickness she felt in the early stages of her pregnancy, also revealing that she has never been so sick. The actress also shared a video of herself and family finding out the gender of the baby, as Hudson jumps up and down out of pure joy and excitement of finding out she’s expecting a daughter.

Kate Hudson promised her fans that she is making her way back to social media, and that she, her boyfriend Danny, her sons, and the rest of her family are “crazy excited” about welcoming a baby girl to the famous brood.