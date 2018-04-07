‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout Says Ryan Edwards Is ‘Not Clean’

Maci Bookout says Ryan Edwards has relapsed.

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is claiming that her baby daddy, Ryan Edwards, has relapsed on drugs since his rehab stay last spring. The MTV mom is seen telling her own mother, Sharon Bookout, that Ryan is “not clean” in a sneak peek clip for the show’s finale, which will air next week.

According to an April 6 report by Us Weekly, Maci Bookout isn’t buying that Ryan Edwards has kicked his dangerous drug habit. As many Teen Mom OG fans will remember, Ryan has admitted to being addicted to heroin in the past and was even filmed driving under the influence, slurring his words, and falling asleep behind the wheel.

In the newly released clip, Maci Bookout is seen telling her mom that Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, are expecting a child together. Maci’s mom was a bit surprised by the pregnancy news, but then mentioned that having a new baby may be just what Ryan needs to help him stay on the right path. The Teen Mom OG star then replied that if having another child didn’t do the trick she didn’t think anything would, mentioning that she knows people who can confirm that Edwards is “not clean.”

Things have gone from bad to worse for Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards since his rehab stay. When the Teen Mom OG dad returned home from treatment, Maci refused to let him see their son Bentley, 9, until he could prove he was clean and sober by taking a drug test at her expense. Edwards then contacted a lawyer in hopes of taking Bookout to court in order to see his son. Ryan’s parents also spoke out in disapproval for the way that Maci was handling the situation.

A post shared by Christopher Edwards (@rcedwards85) on Oct 23, 2015 at 8:54pm PDT

Last week it was revealed that Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, filed for an order of protection against Ryan Edwards. The Teen Mom claimed that her ex-boyfriend had left her threatening voicemails and even claimed that he would show up at Maci’s home and take their son. In addition, official documents claim that Ryan even threatened Taylor’s life, saying he would “put a bullet in his head.”

Teen Mom OG fans can watch Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards on the season finale of the show on Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.