Conor McGregor’s Net Worth, And His Wild Twitter Response To Dana White Just Before Melee

Conor McGregor’s rampage at the UFC media event rocked many of his fans and the MMA world. Accompanied by about 20 men, that he apparently flew in from Ireland, he reportedly attacked the bus that was carrying Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was set to fight Max Holloway for his belt at UFC 223. The melee was apparently brought on by the altercation between Artem Lobov, who is Conor’s teammate, and Khabib. An arrest warrant was put out soon after, leading to McGregor’s arrest. Presently out on bail, he faces three counts of assault and another on criminal mischief.

On his net worth, Conor Mcgregor’s wealth is at about $135 million going by figures illustrated by Forbes. He has reportedly earned about $35 million from cumulative fight earnings and endorsements before his hyped bout with boxer Floyd Mayweather. He is believed to have pocketed about $100 million as a result.

Conor’s prowess as a fighter and his ability to boost pay-per-view sales made him one of the most unique fighters in MMA. He has headlined two of the three best selling fights in the UFC. His fight against Eddie Alvarez had 1.3 million buys, while the UFC 202 event, in which he beat Nate Diaz, brought in 1.6 million buys. He currently allegedly has a sponsorship deal with Burger King.

Conor McGregor's bail set at $50K, his passport will not be seized and he can fly home to Ireland, per @arielhelwani https://t.co/f53481gj8R pic.twitter.com/T9U3yOL1jU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 6, 2018

On his recent response to Dana White’s announcement on him being stripped of his lightweight belt due to his decision to skip the UFC 223 event, he posted a tweet proclaiming, “You’ll strip me of nothing you’s do nothing c***s.” Conor was forecast to fight in the octagon before the end of the year, according to Dana White, although he did caution at a recent announcement that the UFC champion might not be 100 percent coming back. However, with the recent developments, chances of this happening look bleak.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was initially set to fight Tony Ferguson for Conor’s belt, but the latter bowed out because of an injury, after tearing his LCL muscle. Ferguson could be stripped of his belt for this, but Dana White revealed yesterday that the only person who is going to lose a belt is Conor McGregor.