Jinger Duggar Vuolo Shares Baby Bump Update At 25 Weeks: See All The ‘Counting On’ Star’s Pregnancy Photos

Pregnant Jinger Duggar Vuolo is approaching the end of her second trimester of pregnancy.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is all smiles in her latest baby bump photo. The pregnant Counting On star treated fans to another visual pregnancy update, and she continued her creative ritual of comparing her growing baby to health foods. Her little one is now the size of a white cauliflower.

On Friday, Jinger Duggar took to Instagram to share another baby bump update. The 24-year-old revealed that she’s currently 25 weeks pregnant, so it won’t be long before her third trimester begins. For her latest pregnancy photo, Jinger posed in front of the chalkboard that she’s been using to keep fans updated on her baby’s size. She wrote that her baby is now as big as a head of cauliflower, and she included a detailed drawing of the vegetable.

Jinger has been wearing the same black T-shirt in all of her pregnancy updates so that fans can see how much her baby bump grows as she approaches her due date. However, the Counting On star does switch up her earrings and her hairstyle for every “bumpdate.” In her most recent one, she’s wearing her hair straight and pulled back in a ponytail. The hairdo helps show off one of her statement earrings, a silver dangle hoop.

In past pregnancy updates, Jinger Duggar has worn her hair straight and down, curly and down, and pulled back in a low ponytail. So far, she’s compared the size of her growing baby to an apple, a bell pepper, an artichoke, a papaya, and now a cauliflower.

According to the Bump, the Duggar daughter’s cauliflower-sized baby likely weighs nearly 1.5 pounds and measures around 13.6 inches. At 25 weeks, some of the Counting On star’s pregnancy symptoms may include a whole host of digestive issues like constipation, gas, bloating, and heartburn. Other uncomfortable issues she has to worry about are hemorrhoids, frequent urination, and difficulty sleeping.

Unfortunately for fans who are dying to know the sex of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s first child, the couple still has not divulged whether they’re having a boy or a girl. As reported by Romper, Jinger is definitely far enough along for the sex of her baby to be determined on an ultrasound scan.

Perhaps she and Jeremy have decided to wait until the baby is born to find out the sex, just like Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth did. It’s also possible that they’ve decided to keep it a secret for now. Jinger’s due date is in July, so the Duggar daughter and the pastor still have a few more weeks to make up their minds about what they want to do.

As reported by People, Counting On returns sometime this summer, so maybe Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s announcement that their baby has arrived will coincide with the season premiere.