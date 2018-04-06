Watch Cubs Vs. Brewers 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

Chicago and Milwaukee continue their new National League rivalry with a game on Friday night.

On Friday night, baseball fans can watch Cubs vs. Brewers live streaming online and televised game action from Milwaukee. These two MLB teams have had a mediocre start to the season, as both Chicago and Milwaukee are trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Central division. A win on Friday night could start to turn things around, as the Cubs have been 0.500 on the road and the Brewers have been below that at home. Here’s the latest game preview with odds to win, start time, television channels, and Cubs vs. Brewers live-streaming options.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently leading the NL Central with a surprising record of 5-1. It’s still early, though, and tonight’s two teams look like the true contenders of this division, with St. Louis also possibly getting involved. As of this report, the Chicago Cubs (3-3) are coming off a recent 8-0 shutout win against the Milwaukee Brewers (4-3). They’ll look to make it two straight on Friday night.

Jason Heyward hit the team’s only long ball, with a two-run shot in the ninth inning. He would finish with half of his team’s RBIs. Also providing help was Javier Baez, who produced two RBIs and two runs with just one at-bat. Pitcher Jon Lester finished with a six-inning night as he struck out six batters, holding the opponents to three hits and no runs. On the mound tonight for the Chicago Cubs will be Kyle Hendricks, while Milwaukee sends out Brandon Woodruff for the home start.

In an odds trend report from Odds Shark, it’s mentioned that Chicago is 4-1 straight up over their past five meetings with Milwaukee, while the Brewers are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games. They’re also 2-4 straight up in their last six home games. It’s also mentioned that the total has gone under for the Cubs in four of their five last road games. Tonight’s odds have Chicago priced from -138 to -153 on the moneyline, with the Brewers at +125 to +133. The visiting team is also favored by 1.5 runs on the run line, while the total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Tonight’s game time for the Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers matchup is 8:10 p.m. Eastern Time. Fans have a few different options for how to watch live on television based on viewing region. In the Chicago region, fans can see the game on NBC Sports Chicago, while fans in the Milwaukee viewing region have the Fox Sports Wisconsin and Dish455 channels available.

For fans who have the Fox Sports coverage, the best way to live stream tonight’s game is Fox Sports Go website or mobile apps. All other fans who want to see this game will need to watch on the MLB TV subscription service. More details are available at the MLB.com website for how to subscribe to a single-team or all-team season pass on a monthly or yearly basis.