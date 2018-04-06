Giada De Laurentiis, 47, Flaunts Beach Body In Stylish One-Piece Bathing Suit In Miami

Giada De Laurentiis showcases her incredible frame in Miami while wearing a mauve swimsuit.

Giada De Laurentiis flaunted her incredible beach body in Miami on Thursday. The Food Network star showcased her ageless physique while enjoying the waves and getting some sun.

Daily Mail published images of the 47-year-old donning a stylish one-piece mauve bathing suit, some of which can be viewed below in a tweet that the website posted.

Always one to keep it classy, De Laurentiis put her long hair in a glamorous updo and wore large sunglasses. She accessorized the look with gold earrings and bracelets.

Giada looked playful in the photos as she splashed through the waves. It’s hard to believe that anyone whose career revolves around whipping up delicious food can pull off a body like hers. How does she do it? The TV chef imparted some of her secrets to Women’s Health magazine in March, 2014.

De Laurentiis told the magazine that she exercises by doing yoga and boxing. She said it’s easier to stick with the regime if she’s not dreading it. She explained that yoga helps to keep her centered and boxing “lets the steam out.” The cookbook author added that even waking up 15 minutes earlier to do a small workout sets a good tone for the day and helps her to “sort of breathe.”

Giada De Laurentiis does a lot of traveling, but she doesn’t let it interfere with her workouts. Packing small, light exercise equipment does the trick. Yoga blocks and resistance bands help her to get in some yoga and stretching while she’s on the road. The Italian-American beauty also takes advantage of what hotels offer. Instead of packing a heavy yoga mat, she’ll use a towel. When she wants to fit in a boxing session, she’ll stack pillows on the couch and practice on her hands and knees.

What does Giada eat to help maintain her impressive beach body? Popsugar listed a number of foods that she consumes to look good enough to rock a bathing suit. For starters, she eats a brown rice breakfast bowl at 6 a.m., and has roasted vegetables with pasta for a snack at 10 a.m. Later on, she’ll aim to have something green, like a candied lemon and arugula salad around noon. By 2 p.m., De Laurentiis will munch on some energy-boosting trail mix, nuts, or dark chocolate. Her main meal is dinnertime, which may consist of veal piccata, lemon and pea alfredo, or stuffed chicken parm.

When she makes dinner for other family members, lasagna rolls, chicken cacciatore, and whipped ricotta salad is frequently on the menu.

Giada De Laurentiis admits she loves chocolate. Her dessert of choice is avocado-chocolate mouse. She said it’s “light and easy.” If she doesn’t opt for that, she’ll go straight for the dark chocolate.