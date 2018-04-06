Kendall Jenner’s Unrecognizable Face Back To Normal, May Have Been Photo Filters, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Kendall Jenner previously stepped out with an alien-like appearance and fuller lips, but now she looks like her old self.

Kendall Jenner’s hairstylist recently posted a photo of the world’s highest paid model looking as though she had had some major work done on her face. The Inquisitr previously reported that several doctors were consulted, and they all felt that she had fillers injected into her face, as well as her lips done to match her sister, Kylie’s. While the alien-like photos certainly shocked fans, especially since she has always been much more natural than her sisters, it appears the plastic surgery may have been a farce, and it was only down to photo filters, according to Hollywood Life. You can see the photos comparing her face on April 2 with photos taken more recently, as she appears to have no alterations in recent paparazzi photos.

Although it has been speculated that Kendall has had a nose job in the past, she typically isn’t one to get fillers and other procedures like her famous sisters. Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, has made a living off of her famous lips, creating the billion-dollar business, Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie has never made it a secret that she had her lips injected, previously stating that she had it done because her thin lips had been subject to scrutiny and criticism for most of her life.

Kendall’s other sisters, the famous Kardashian clan, have admitted to some plastic surgery here and there. Khloe Kardashian has stated that she has had fillers before, but hasn’t opened up about other plastic surgery she may have had. Many suspect Kim Kardashian has had surgery on many parts of her body, though she hasn’t exactly been forthcoming with all of the allegations.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, had her earlobes done on a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, proving that the famous family isn’t opposed to having a nip and a tuck done.

An anonymous tipster told Hollywood Life that Kendall Jenner hates having people speculate that she’s had plastic surgery and that it makes her incredibly anxious. The star has famously suffered from anxiety in the past, which has been a subject of some of the episodes of her family’s television show.