Watch Cavs Vs. Sixers 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

Cleveland and Philadelphia play in a game with NBA playoff implications on Friday night.

Friday night’s NBA action will include the ability to watch the Cavs vs. Sixers live streaming online and televised game coverage. The two teams will fight it out over the No. 3 spot in the upcoming NBA Playoffs, which could provide an easier path to the Eastern Conference Finals for that team. Here’s the latest game preview, including point spread, points total, start time, TV channels, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Sixers live streaming online.

With three or four games left on the schedule, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30) will invade Philadelphia tonight to try to keep their hold on the spot above them in the NBA standings. However, Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers (48-30) are the hottest team in the league right now. Philly has reeled off 12 straight wins and will look for lucky No. 13 to put them in third place in the Eastern Conference.

As of right now, the team in that No. 3 spot could potentially start the playoffs with a matchup against the No. 6 seed Miami Heat. Adding to the intrigue of the postseason is the recent news of Kyrie Irving’s injury. That could give either the 76ers or Cavs an easier second-round matchup with No. 2 seed Boston, should they advance to that round.

Third Place up for Grabs in Showdown with Cavs. Game Preview » https://t.co/AE8MSdjM6m pic.twitter.com/N3iHcS94i7 — x – Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 6, 2018

According to Odds Shark’s pre-game odds report, the Philadelphia 76ers will be home favorites of four points on tonight’s spread. Philly has won 12 in a row and holds a 17-7 record against the spread in their last 24 games against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In addition, they’ve gone 5-0 against the spread over their last five games at home.

Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games overall, but just 7-17 against the spread in their last 24 road games. For tonight’s point spread, bettors will determine if the teams go over or under 223.5 points for the complete game.

Friday night’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers matchup is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Live television coverage of this pivotal game will be available on NBATV for most cable and satellite viewers. In addition, anyone in the Cleveland viewing regions can watch the game on Fox Sports Ohio, while viewers in the Philadelphia viewing regions can watch on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

For live streaming of those two sources, see the Fox Sports Go or NBC Sports Philadelphia websites. There is no official live-streaming source for NBA TV, but many cable and satellite providers allow their customers to use special services online or apps for watching channels via streaming feeds.

For anyone without access to the above options, it may be time to sign up for a free trial offer of a channel streaming service. These include Fubo TV and Sling TV, DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV. See more details at their specific websites for how to sign up, add NBATV if needed, and watch the Cavs vs. Sixers live streaming online.