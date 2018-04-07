St. Louis Reporter Vows To ‘Ram A Hot Poker Up David Hogg’s A**,’ Now Facing Calls For Boycott

Jamie Allman is a controversial figure in the St. Louis media market.

A St. Louis reporter is under fire and receiving calls for a boycott of his sponsors after tweeting that he wants to “ram a hot poker up David Hogg’s a**,” Riverfront Times is reporting.

You are probably aware of the controversy surrounding Laura Ingraham and her tweet about Parkland School survivor David Hogg. As reported by the Inquisitr, Ingraham tweeted that Hogg was “whining” that his college applications to four prestigious California universities had been rejected. After the tweet, Hogg responded with a tweet of his own, listing a dozen or so of Ingraham’s top sponsors and asking his Twitter followers to do with this information as they would. Several advertisers quickly boycotted the show, and Ingraham suddenly took a “vacation” afterward.

As it turns out, it’s not just nationally-known reporters who have jumped into the Hogg controversy. In St. Louis, KDNL reporter and commentator Jamie Allman inserted himself into the controversy as well. In fact, he tweeted about Hogg two days before Ingraham, but his tweet got little notice at the time.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Allman made it known what he thinks of the 17-year-old high school student who has since become a gun control advocate.

“I’ve been hanging out getting ready to ram a hot poker up David Hogg’s a** tomorrow. Busy working. Preparing.”

17 yo vs racist Jamie Allman. 17yo also wins. I'm not sure if its more funny, disturbing or pathetic that 2 balding, past their prime men are fantasizing about beating up a youth. Beating your wives isn't enough I guess. ????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ecfNfrtYWN — Dan Lamden (@DoonLoomden) April 4, 2018

It wasn’t just Twitter where Allman directed his ire towards the teenager. On his KDNL show, Allman was a little more diplomatic about his feelings on Hogg.

“You can’t say ‘Hey I’m just a kid.’ We have to be allowed to refute what you’re saying… or to respond to it, you can’t be all the time grabbing your blanket when the going gets tough.”

Why it took over two weeks for Allman’s tweet about Hogg to gain notice in the media remains unclear. It may be that he restricts access to his Twitter feed: a Twitter account, purportedly belonging to Allman, is marked as “Private,” meaning only approved users can access its content. Although when that Twitter account was made private remains unclear.

Nevertheless, on Thursday, Missouri Representative Stacey Newman (D-St. Louis) called on advertisers to boycott Allman’s show.

“We demand advertisers stop being complicit. Stop supporting an adult who spews such hate.”

This isn’t the first time Allman has been caught up in controversy. He famously (around St. Louis, anyway) supported suburban school board candidate Jeanie Ames, who proudly described herself as a “Confederate.” As reported by the Inquisitr, Ames’ husband was accused of verbally harassing high school students who protested her candidacy. Ames and another candidate tied for last place in an election for two vacant school board seats.