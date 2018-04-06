Fans Think They Spotted Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Wearing Shorts And Sleeveless Top On ‘Counting On’

If so, she would be the fourth Duggar daughter confirmed to have been wearing pants.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the eldest Duggar daughter, Jana Duggar, was spotted wearing shorts during her brother and his fiancee’s combined bachelor and bachelorette party earlier in 2017. Although this took place almost a year ago in real-time, fans weren’t able to get a clear view until a couple of weeks ago when the episode was shown on Counting On, and now fans believe that they also caught a glimpse of Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth wearing shorts on the same episode.

On the fan-run Duggar blog, Keeping Up with Fundies, one person asked the moderators of the site if they believed that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth was wearing shorts during the same outing, and they responded that they think she was. However, they were only able to get a very quick photo of Joy from the episode, which wasn’t very clear. Nonetheless, fans thought it was great that Joy-Anna might have been spotted breaking this long-time Duggar tradition with her older sister.

Featured in the photo they were able to snap was also Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s bare left arm, something else that was not allowed for her to bare when she lived in her family’s house. Jana Duggar was also confirmed to have rolled her sleeves up and bared her arms during the same outing.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is confirmed to have bared her arms during a recent preparation for her in-laws’ marriage retreat at Fort Rock Family Camp.

The Duggar children are expected to adhere to a very conservative level of modesty. Up until recently, the Duggar boys were not even allowed to wear shorts, though it appears that the rules have been relaxed a bit. Duggar girls don’t wear pants or shorts until they are married unless they are doing something practical like playing in the snow. The Duggar daughters have previously been seen wearing “modest bathing suits” that include skirts, though it appears Jana and Joy-Anna Duggar have opted for board shorts when out on the water. Michelle Duggar and her daughter-in-law, Kendra Caldwell Duggar, however, have been spotted wearing skirts over leggings when they go into the water to ensure modesty.