A second accuser says David Matthews raped her, this time in England.

Pippa Middleton was spotted out and about for the first time since her father-in-law, David Matthews, was charged in France with the rape of a teen girl and accused of raping another woman in England. Pippa Middleton was seen in London dressed casually with her hair pulled back in a ponytail, riding her bike before taking off on foot, reports Town & Country.

Pippa Middleton Has Been Keeping A “Low Profile” Since The Arrest Of David Matthews For Rape

David Matthews was detained at Orly Airport in Paris and later charged with the rape of a minor on the French island of St. Barts and arrested. Matthews was traveling at the time with his wife, Jane.

A Paris judicial authority released a statement, referring to Pippa Middleton’s father-in-law David Matthews as “David M.”

“I confirm that David M [David Matthews] was placed in police custody on March 27 at the Brigade for the Protection of Minors. The Paris public prosecutor’s office opened a judicial investigation, overlooked by an examining magistrate, who charged him with the rape of a minor. He was placed under judicial supervision. The investigation alleges that the crimes were committed in 1998 and 1999. The investigations will now continue as a judicial investigation and will be led by an investigating judge.”

First Photo of Pippa Middleton Since Her Father-in-Law's Scandal https://t.co/5d9RLekgRo — Lola Daisy (@LolaDaisy111) April 6, 2018

On the same day that Pippa Middleton was seen out in London, the news broke that a second woman has come forward to accuse David Matthews of rape back in the 80s in Sheffield, England, reports the Daily Mail. The woman, now in her 60s, is said to be a former friend of the Matthews family. This second accuser reported her claim to the South Yorkshire Police earlier this week after learning about the first accuser’s claim that David Matthews had raped her as a teen on more than one occasion.

Friends Of Matthews Sense A Conspiracy Is At Play

Friends of David Matthews are suggesting that someone is trying to “get even” with Matthews and that perhaps it’s some kind of revenge plot. David Zara, a friend of Matthews, said these accusations are out of character.

“David is not that sort of person. He is certainly not a rapist and certainly not a child molester.”

Zara said that due to the #Metoo movement, it’s “hunting season on powerful people.” Another friend of Matthews agrees that it’s a conspiracy.

“It’s outrageous. I feel very sorry for David. He’s being completely set up just to cause family embarrassment.”

Sources surrounding the Matthews family say that women are accusing David Matthews because of his connection to the royal family through Pippa Middleton and her sister, Kate Middleton, who is married to Prince William.

Pippa Middleton's father-in-law accused of raping two women – a minor and a "family friend" https://t.co/mgvFIzgREq via @thefilopost — #BBNaija Kindly Follow Back (@iPromoterNg) April 6, 2018

The first woman (now living in the U.K.) accusing Matthews of rape says she was 15 when Matthews raped her, once on the island of St. Barts and once in Paris, which is why she filed a report with the French police. Matthews first accuser says she was devastated following the attack.

Matthews’ First Accuser Claims She Was 15 When David Matthews Raped Her

“Afterwards, I felt like I was to blame. I developed feelings of self-loathing and I felt worthless,” she explained.

After David Matthews was taken into custody at the airport in Paris, he was held in jail for 48 hours before being released on bail. Matthews was allowed to leave France to head back home to England during the investigation.

A solicitor for the father-in-law of Pippa Middleton says that the accusations are all untrue.