Meghan Markle May Not Have Shared New Phone Number With Former ‘Suits’ Co-Star, ‘ET’ Reports

Patrick J. Adams says he can't contact his former onscreen love interest anymore.

Meghan Markle is about to marry into the royal family, and that means a couple of things: intense media spotlight, access to lots of luxury, and a noble title attached to your name. Apparently, it also means that you don’t give out your phone number to your former co-workers. As Entertainment Tonight reports, Meghan’s former co-star on Suits, Patrick J. Adams, has admitted that he can no longer contact the actress who once played his love interest on the show.

“I don’t even have her telephone number anymore!” Adams said in an interview with ET.

Patrick and Meghan played Mike Ross and Rachel Zane on Suits, but both actors left the show at the end of the seventh season. As ET notes, at the end of the season, their characters get married, which is interesting since Meghan Markle’s royal wedding is actually happening in just over a month.

Patrick J. Adams, who is married in real life, said that he hasn’t given Meghan any marriage advice because he had no idea that she was getting engaged to royalty the last time he saw her. But he did give some hints on the “wedding gift” he planned to get her.

“We’re thinking of trying to choose between like a blender or a breadmaker, something classy…She’s gonna need a Vitamix,” he said sarcastically.

Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games, and Ms. Meghan Markle are today attending the UK team trials for @InvictusSydney 2018 at the @UniofBath Sports Training Village. #IG2018 pic.twitter.com/t7ty0YDBCK — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 6, 2018

Whether Patrick really gives Meghan a Vitamix or a breadmaker remains to be seen, but today we learned that Prince Harry and the former actress plan to travel to Sydney after their wedding. But it won’t be the destination of their honeymoon. According to People Magazine, they will be traveling to Australia in October for the annual Invictus Games. The Invictus Games, a Paralympic tournament, where the athletes are all war veterans, is a cause that’s very close to Prince Harry’s heart. A veteran himself, he started the games in 2014. Last year, Meghan attended the Invictus Games when they were held in Canada, which was their first public appearance together. It’s also where they basically confirmed that they were a couple.

Today, she and Harry attended the volleyball trials for the U.K. team. People reports that Meghan and her fiance watched the athletes vie for one of the 72 spots on the team.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will get married on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.