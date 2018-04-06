‘Teen Mom OG’ Tyler Baltierra Not Headed Back To Rehab Despite Previous Claims, Reports ‘In Touch’

Although the 'Teen Mom' dad has had a lot on his plate, he doesn't plan to add rehab to the list.

Teen Mom OG fans know that Tyler Baltierra has a lot on his plate. The reality TV star during this past season has been seen dealing with his father’s addiction issues, in addition to his wife’s depression in the wake of a miscarriage. Although Tyler has to be the rock for everyone else, it seems that many fans have been concerned for his mental health and have urged him to check into rehab as well. The reality star has mentioned previously that he has suffered with depression in the past, and tried to commit suicide as a teenager.

Therapists have been candid with Tyler, stating that his father has caused him to suffer a lot of childhood trauma due to his ongoing drug use. A friend spoke to Radar Online recently, saying that Tyler isn’t “opposed” to the idea of going to rehab. However, Tyler has cleared the air with his own Tweet, saying that he isn’t interested in going at this time. Instead, he is looking at going on a 7-day retreat by himself to reconnect with his inner self. He insists that fans and his family have both been really sweet and caring and simply want the best for him.

I am not going to a rehab. I had a therapy appointment yesterday, I do Alpha Stim sessions & looking into EMDR therapy as well. Also, looking into a 7 day holistic spiritual retreat to reconnect with myself. Everyone has been really sweet about this & I appreciate it ✌????❤️???????? https://t.co/SGhJ7CBrU9 — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) April 5, 2018

Tyler Baltierra also told Teen Mom OG fans that he attends therapy every week, and is just fine with what he’s doing. The most recent episodes of the television series has had fans concerned for Tyler’s well-being, especially since he was responsible almost solely for both wife, Catelynn Lowell, and his dad, Butch. In last week’s episode, he was seen visiting his father in rehab with his sister, Amber, where some of his childhood trauma was briefly addressed in regards to his father’s addiction.

Fans have also been concerned that Tyler was unable to process the miscarriage that made wife Catelynn Lowell suicidal, as she needed intervention immediately following the tragedy. He described the scene as a “blood bath” on Teen Mom OG and said he had not seen his wife look so upset as she had on that day.

He and wife, Catelynn Lowell, famous gave up their daughter Carly for adoption on 16 & Pregnant. The consequences of their decision has been followed on Teen Mom OG for the past several years.