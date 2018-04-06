Chris Jericho Predicts What Match Will Open WWE ‘WrestleMania 34’ And Winners Of Every Match

Here is the match that Chris Jericho thinks will open WrestleMania 34, among other predictions.

Although Chris Jericho will most likely not be at WrestleMania 34 due to touring with Fozzy on that day, he did predict the winners of the matches on a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho. Regarding why he will not appear aside from his Fozzy dates, Jericho stated that there is no reason for him to be on the card, because there has to be a story built for him to be interested.

Last year, Jericho was involved in a heated rivalry with Kevin Owens, which led to a United States Championship match at WrestleMania 33. However, aside from a short appearance during a segment with Elias on the 25th anniversary of Raw, the only major wrestling appearance Jericho had this year was against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom. Also, the next day at New Year’s Dash, Jericho attacked Tetsuya Naito, teasing a feud between the two that has yet to materialize.

Regarding the pre-show matches, Jericho believes that Matt Hardy and Bayley will win the Andre the Giant Battle Royal and WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal, respectively. In addition, Jericho feels that Mustafa Ali has the ability to win the Cruiserweight Championship and has one of the best finishers in the company.

As far as what match will open the show, Jericho predicts that it will be the four-way United States Championship match between Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Jinder Mahal, and Rusev. Jericho predicts Rusev to win the title again.

The next match is Alexa Bliss defending against Nia Jax.

“I can’t buy them in a match without Nia [Jax] just destroying her. Like, literally, she’s the house, and Alexa Bliss is the wicked witch of the west and she just falls on her, so you see her legs sticking out and she just rolls out ‘Help me!.'”

Because of this, Jericho feels that Jax will dominate the match against Bliss and win.

“And if they do it any other way, then it takes me out of the world of belief,” said Jericho.

The Usos vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers is next, and Jericho thinks that Harper and Rowan will win the match in about three minutes. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka is next, and Jericho feels that Asuka wins and keep it for a year to build a match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35. Big Show and Strowman will win the Raw Tag Team Championships, according to Jericho, but Big Show will eventually turn on Strowman to set up a feud between the two.

Jericho thinks that Finn Balor will win the Intercontinental Championship, Angle and Rousey will win the mixed tag match, and Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan will win against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Regarding the main title matches, Jericho feels that it is time for WWE to finally highlight Shinsuke Nakamura, and he will be the first-ever Japanese WWE Champion. Jericho feels that Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar will main event the show. Jericho then took a detour and mentioned that Undertaker and John Cena will happen, and Vince McMahon felt that fans will buy WrestleMania tickets whether Undertaker appears on Raw or not. Jericho feels that Undertaker will defeat Cena and should “never lose again.”

Jericho went back to the Universal Championship match and predicted that Reigns will win the match. Although there have been talks that Reigns will turn heel and align with Paul Heyman, he feels that Vince McMahon will never turn him heel because he wants him as the face of WWE, similar to John Cena. He also believes that Lesnar will leave WWE for UFC.