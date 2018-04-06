Paris Jackson Wears Bikini Top That Puts Her Tattoos On Full Display At Fashion Party

Michael Jackson's daughter dons halter bikini top that showcases her tattooed torso and arms during H&M fashion celebration.

Paris Jackson showcased her tattoos in a daring bikini top at a fashion event held in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The 20-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson made head turns in a halter bikini top that was matched with a pair of loose-fitting olive green trousers.

Yahoo Lifestyle reports that Paris attended the H&M party that celebrated its 2018 Conscious Exclusive collection at John Lautner’s Harvey House. She smoldered in a glam look with her own statement of style firmly intact.

According to the report, Jackson’s multicolored criss-cross halter bikini is from the brand’s new collection and looks as if it could “double as a scarf.” The model added a black-and-white kimono-style coat that had arrows printed all over it with wide wavy lines embellished on the end of the sleeves and hem.

Not leaving out fashionable footwear, Paris had on a pair of black wide-strapped heels. She accessorized the outfit with hoop earrings, a pile of bracelets, and multiple rings. Jackson wore her highlighted hair parted at one side and opted for a smokey-eyed look with her makeup.

Paris’ vertical line of chakra tattoos on her torso was exposed by the cut of the bikini top. A tattoo that read, “Faith, trust, and pixie dust” was also revealed on her left shoulder. Other body art included her inked foot and wrists.

Paris Jackson attended the H&M Conscious Exclusive collection in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, April 5. Charley Gallay / Getty Images for H&M

Paris Jackson wearing a bikini top and trousers from H&M’s 2018 collection. Charley Gallay / Getty Images for H&M

When it comes to fashion, Paris Jackson marches to her own drum. She’s a fashion-forward kind of gal whose penchant for the boho look is frequently exhibited. She’s fearless about mixing up her looks and loves displaying her tattoos. The model/actress is creative with her hair and makeup style as well. She may wear her hair in a high ponytail and have a dramatic cat-eye for one red carpet event, then go for the minimal look at the next one.

Us Weekly notes that Paris Jackson rocks an array of looks with her versatile style. Her most reported-on fashion is typically centered around clothes that flaunt her long legs, show off her tattoos, and tease the figure she has underneath sheer material. She knows what works and never fails to surprise fans.