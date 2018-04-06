Fans Are Still Abuzz Over Jill Duggar Dillard’s Nose Ring, Reports ‘In Touch’

The reality star debuted her nose ring in November, but fans can't let it go and love her signs of rebellion.

Jill Duggar Dillard, the former Counting On star, had her nose pierced last Thanksgiving, but fans are still obsessed with it, reports In Touch Weekly.

The former reality TV star took a photo with her husband on top of Pike’s Peak, calling it their “highest kiss,” but fans were far more fixated on Jill’s facial piercing than the pair’s PDA packed photo.

Several seemed to just be seeing the delicate stud for the first time, saying that they loved seeing Jill doing something a little bit different from her family’s strict religious rules. Duggar fans will already know that Jill Duggar Dillard grew up in a home that was incredibly religious, and her family had strict rules regarding modesty for Jill and her 18 siblings. In fact, Jill wasn’t allowed to wear pants or sleeveless tops, though since tying the knot with Derick Dillard, she has been seen wearing pants.

Jill’s younger sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, has been seen wearing pants and shorts as well and was the first Duggar daughter to do so. It is believed that the Duggar kids are expected to follow certain rules while they are living at home with their parents, but once they marry, they can do whatever they would like in terms of their dress.

Fans have been mostly supportive of Jill Duggar Dillard’s “rebellion,” as they have been with Jinger Duggar Vuolo. Many see it as her breaking free from her controlling family, and finally being able to be her own person. However, both Jill and Jinger remain highly religious, just not necessarily in the same way that they were growing up. Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard, was possibly fired from TLC’s Counting On for stating that the show I Am Jazz shouldn’t be on the air and that there is “no such thing” as transgender. He also repeatedly misgendered Jazz Jennings, calling her a male on purpose, as this is the gender she was assigned at birth.

Though Derick and Jill no longer appear on Counting On, they are still keeping fans updated on their social media accounts. Derick often posts on Twitter, while Jill posts on Instagram and her family’s blog.