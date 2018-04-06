‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Posts Semi-Nude Photo On Instagram And Fans Love It, Reports ‘In Touch’

Fans have stated that her booty has hit Kim K. status.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has a lot going on, and most recently, she has been enjoying a chilled out vacation with her three sons in Jamaica for their spring break. The reality TV star also posted a saucy photo to her Instagram showing off her assets, and although she has received a lot of negative and hateful comments over the years, fans were loving her confidence, reports In Touch Weekly.

The Teen Mom 2 star told fans that she needed to lose 40 pounds during one of her episodes of Coffee Convos, saying that she would love to follow fellow Teen Mom star Maci Bookout’s lead and go on Naked and Afraid to help her shed the weight. However, despite this, she still showed off her bare bottom with the cheeky caption, “Enjoying the view.”

Along with her backside, she has posted a lot of photos of her three sons enjoying the water and sand with their mother. Kailyn Lowry is known for taking lots of vacations to tropical islands, and she even went to Puerto Rico by herself on a babymoon before giving birth to her youngest son, Lux. She also recently went to Hawaii with Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer, where the pair enjoyed the sand and waves but also partook in some more dangerous action like skydiving.

Fans were loving the bare photo of Kailyn Lowry, with some even stating that they thought it rivaled Kim Kardashian and her famous booty. Others stated that they simply loved the fact that she had the confidence to post something like that, especially since she has recently bemoaned her weight.

The reality TV star has been very successful in various lines of businesses, using her fame to transition to a podcast and other ventures such as writing books. She is about to release a book that is a love letter to her three sons, who come from three different dads. She says she partially feels guilty for putting them in these situations but hopes that she can be the best mom possible and help her sons have an amazing childhood in spite of it.