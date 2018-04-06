Yankees Rumors: Gleyber Torres Could Get A Break If Greg Bird Fails To Stay Healthy, Reports ‘Bleacher Report’

Zachary Rymer of 'Bleacher Report' believes Gleyber Torres could make his major league debut in early 2018 if Greg Bird continues to struggle with injuries.

Gleyber Torres is still considered as one of the top prospects in baseball, but it remains to be seen if he will get a chance to showcase his skills in the major league. But with how things are going for the New York Yankees, the 21-year-old might get a break this season.

Yankees fans are eagerly waiting for the debut of Torres in the major league. According to Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report, the long wait could end soon, predicting that Torres would get his chance to prove his worth in early 2018 because of the recent injury bug that hit the Yankees.

Torres looked as if he was on his way to getting a starting spot in New York last year after turning heads in spring training and at Triple-A. However, the Venezuelan took a huge blow, as he underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow.

The young infielder, who was the top-ranked MLB prospect in 2017, made his return in spring training this year. There were speculations that he would finally earn a spot in the major league, but the Yankees opted for Brandon Drury at third base and Neil Walker at second base.

However, all is not lost for him this season. According to Rymer, Torres could eventually get a call-up if Greg Bird continues to be slowed down by injuries. Bird is out at least for the next six weeks after undergoing right ankle surgery to remove a bone spur, according to ESPN.

Rymer said that if Bird continues to be hit by injury bug, the Yankees might decide to move Walker from second base to first base. This is where Torres could come to the picture, as New York would need a replacement at second base for the second half of the season.

Yankees fans should also accept the fact that Torres might not play in the majors this season. According to Michael Mastroianni of Yanks Go Yard, the Yankees might continue to hold down Torres to give him more time to develop and dominate in the minors. Spending more time at Triple-A could also help him get his confidence back following a major surgery, and make him more equipped to make a huge impact in the majors when he gets the chance.